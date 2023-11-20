Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Summerset Clinches Victory In Reader’s Digest 2024 Quality Service Awards For Outstanding Customer Excellence

Monday, 20 November 2023, 2:32 pm
Press Release: Summerset

Summerset is proud to be named overall winner in the Reader’s Digest 2024 Quality Service Awards in the retirement villages category.

The awards are based on surveys of consumers, with the aim to recognise companies who deliver outstanding customer service and go above and beyond in creating remarkable customer experiences.

The winners are chosen from a survey of 1,570 New Zealanders across 31 categories and rated against 5 key pillars of customer service: Personalisation, Understanding, Simplicity, Satisfaction and Consistency.

Reader’s Digest editor-in-chief Louise Waterson said while the prestigious Quality Service Awards have been running for ten years, few have been set in as difficult a landscape.

“New Zealanders have continued to feel the pinch of inflation, with living costs, interest rates and rents all rising sharply in the last 12 months. In such a challenging time, New Zealanders are more discerning than ever before. Their loyalty can’t be bought through discounts and promotions; it must be earned through superior service and genuine care.”

Summerset CEO Scott Scoullar said the win reflects the dedication and commitment that our more than 2,500 team members bring to the business every day, with a focus to bring the best of life to our residents.

“Service is something we take pride in, we want our customers to love what we’re providing for them, delivered by a friendly, dedicated and caring team who feel like family.

“We are committed to continual improvement, regularly surveying our residents to help drive improvements that are important to them to ensure we deliver quality services and facilities.

“The Quality Service Award is an excellent acknowledgement to our team, and I’d like to thank everyone who works across our business for the role you’ve played in this success.”

For more than 25 years, Summerset has created retirement villages that go beyond mere living spaces; they have evolved into thriving communities. Currently, Summerset has 37 villages from Whangarei to Dunedin with more than 7,500 residents enjoying the secure, vibrant and welcome resort-style villages.

Summerset was this year also named a Reader’s Digest Trusted Brand in the aged care and retirement villages sector for the fifth consecutive time.

