Creative Studio Is On The Hunt For New Zealand’s Next Big Business-for-good Brand

$50,000 brand launch package offered to a purposeful venture

Tomorrow, the forward-thinking creative studio founded by winners of ‘The Block NZ,’ has announced an opportunity for visionary businesses to win an extensive branding package.

Worth over $50,000, the prize will enable the winner to launch their brand with a competitive advantage, maximising the impact for their business and beyond. With a team of experts in brand strategy, design, packaging, and digital development, Tomorrow helps businesses grow and scale through purposeful branding and storytelling.

In 2012, Tomorrow was founded by siblings Ben Crawford and Libby Oborn, who gained recognition after winning the first series of the popular home design challenge TV show, 'The Block NZ'. The company has evolved into a leading creative studio, working with businesses to design and deliver their brand experiences.

The Brand For Good Competition presents the opportunity for a purpose-led business to launch its product or service into market via a full-scale brand development process, completely free of charge. The prize covers brand strategy, identity creation, packaging design, website development, PR, and digital marketing strategy, and is open to businesses of all sizes and sectors, provided the idea is seeking to do good.

Ben Crawford, Co-Founder of Tomorrow urges purpose-led businesses and entrepreneurs to enter, “We’re seeking the businesses and brands that seek to shape our tomorrow. You could be any scale, any industry. A brand-new start-up, or established business with a brand-new launch ahead. As long as your purpose is to do good, we could help you achieve it. Together, let's design your tomorrow, today.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

He emphasises, “Creating a new brand is an amazing opportunity to make decisions that influence and shape what tomorrow looks like. This competition represents our commitment to helping those businesses who are shaping the future make their mark.”

An expert judging panel comprising of serial purpose-led entrepreneur Brianne West who founded Ethique - the world's first zero-waste beauty brand, leading business growth advisor Toss Grumley from Wolf + Fox and Tomorrow's Ben Crawford, will carefully evaluate the entries. The shortlisted finalists will have the opportunity to pitch their vision directly to the expert panel, who will select the ultimate winner.

Businesses and organisations can enter the Brand For Good Competition at www.tomorrowstudio.co.nz/brand-for-good, with entries closing on Friday 24th November at 5pm.

About Tomorrow:

Tomorrow, founded by Ben Crawford and Libby Oborn, is a creative studio specialising in purposeful branding. Their expert team collaborates closely with clients, offering a comprehensive suite of services, including strategic development, branding, packaging design and website development. At Tomorrow, the mission is clear: to leverage branding as a powerful tool to create better decisions and meaningful change.

About the Purpose-Driven Business Competition:

With a mission to shape impactful brands, Tomorrow is offering a chance to win a comprehensive brand package valued at over $50,000, completely free of charge. They are on the lookout for businesses, whether startups or established companies, whose purpose is to create a positive impact.

Why participate? This competition offers unmatched access to Tomorrow's expert team, setting the business up for a successful launch. By engaging, businesses are investing in a future where brands create meaningful change, gain recognition, and forge profound connections with customers.

Ready to redefine tomorrow? Businesses can submit their entries at www.tomorrowstudio.co.nz/brand-for-good to have the chance to benefit from a $50,000 package to launch their brand. Entries close on Friday 24th November at 5pm, after which a panel of experts will evaluate pitches from the shortlisted finalists.

© Scoop Media

