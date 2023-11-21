Groundbreaking Health Technology Receives Company-X Innovation Award

HAMILTON, NEW ZEALAND: A groundbreaking telehealth provider won the Company-X Innovation Award at this year’s Waikato Chamber of Commerce Business Awards.

Company-X co-founder Jeremy Hughes presented Emergency Consult chief executive Jenni Falconer with the Innovation Award during a gala dinner at Claudelands Event Centre in Hamilton on Friday.

Company-X co-founder Jeremy Hughes, left, presents the Company-X Innovation Award to Emergency Consult chief executive Jenni Falconer (photo: Stephen Barker @barkerphotography)

Emergency departments are struggling to cope. Emergency Consult is building a new era of hybrid health care from its Hamilton headquarters where patients can video chat with a doctor within minutes, any time, from anywhere, providing Kiwis with an alternative route to care.

Emergency Consult is working alongside care providers, easing pressure from vulnerable health services. Remote doctors support hospital emergency departments, rural clinics, ambulances, and pharmacies.

Emergency Consult was one of a record 30 entries into the innovation award category.

“The links between innovation, business growth and regional economic growth are very well established,” said Hughes. "Innovation is the lifeblood of business growth, and this is the reason Company-X is very proud to have been a champion of innovation in our region for the past seven years through our sponsorship of the Waikato Business Awards Innovation Award.”

“This year, I had the privilege of being a judge for this award, and I can attest to the extraordinary calibre of the finalists. Their groundbreaking ideas and unwavering commitment to progress truly embody the spirit of innovation.”

Hamilton-based Helix Flight Manufacturing Machines Ltd and Flight Structures Ltd were also finalists in the Company-X awards.

“The decision was incredibly close,” Hughes said. “A testament to the exceptional talent and ingenuity that thrives within our region."

Moments later Falconer won the Emerging Leader of the Year Award

“I am really humbled,” said Emergency Consult chief executive Jenni Falconer.

“I’m passionate about health and whole-heartedly believe in what we’re doing. Everyone at Emergency Consult is working hard to make access to urgent care easy.

“It’s a privilege to work alongside passionate doctors, nurses, and our ops team everyday who share the same drive to make healthcare better.

“While I’m blown away by this acknowledgement, I haven’t done it alone. I’m blessed with a large team of friends and colleagues who have rolled up their sleeves to make Emergency Consult a reality.”

About Company-X

Company-X’s reputation is built on creating systems that run the world better.

Company-X is a leader in the defence, infrastructure, software as a service (SaaS) and technology sectors; innovating systems through software to tackle key challenges for businesses and government agencies.

Company-X builds highly skilled, tightly knit, self-managing, and co-located teams. Our insourced teams stay with projects throughout the development lifecycle to efficiently address complex problems with speed and specialised expertise.

Co-founded by directors David Hallett and Jeremy Hughes, Company-X is celebrating a decade of business in 2023.

For more information about Company-X, visit www.companyx.com, or contact us via email (hello@companyx.com) or phone at +64 7 825 8606.

