Audio Visual Superstar, Khiry Hewitt, Named 2023 Apprentice Of The Year

Tuesday, 21 November 2023, 8:59 am
Press Release: Te Mahi Ako

Based at audio visual company, VIDCOM, Khiry was named the Apprentice of The Year last week in his hometown of Pōneke. You can find out more about Khiry’s success in the entertainment industry here.

Khiry Hewitt, the audio-visual superstar, has earned the esteemed title for this year's top award in work-based learning within te ahumahi ā-rēhia – the active recreation sectors.

Every year Te Mahi Ako nominates an exceptional apprenticeship graduate who has demonstrated talent, hard work and a commitment to increasing the health and wellbeing of New Zealand communities, through recreation, sport or entertainment and events.

“Amid the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's winner (Khiry) successfully completed a level 4 certificate in entertainment and event operations, sparking a passion for entertainment technology which led to the completion of his apprenticeship programme” says Te Mahi Ako chief executive, Maren Frerichs

“His passion for the industry and enthusiasm for the possibilities that this work provides him and those he gets to mentor, is infectious” says Mrs. Frerichs.

