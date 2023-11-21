Southern Cross Insurances Strike The Jackpot At The Reader’s Digest Quality Service Awards 2024

Southern Cross has swept the board at the Reader’s Digest Quality Service Awards 2024 – with Southern Cross Health, Life, Pet and Travel Insurance brands securing gold in their respective categories.

Celebrating its 10th anniversary, this is the first time a New Zealand group has achieved gold across all insurance categories in the award’s history. This year also marks Southern Cross Travel Insurance’s fifth consecutive gold win.

Announced today, these annual awards are voted for by members and customers and recognise New Zealand organisations that have delivered outstanding service for their customers. Businesses are rated against five key pillars of customer service: personalisation, understanding, simplicity, satisfaction and consistency.

Nick Astwick, CEO of Southern Cross Health Society, said that the comprehensive win across all eligible insurance categories is testament to the Southern Cross team’s commitment to delivering first rate service and going above and beyond for members and customers.

“We’re incredibly proud to be recognised in these awards. For each of our Southern Cross insurance brands to be chosen as the top choice by consumers is deeply humbling. Our enduring focus on delivering exceptional customer service for all of our members and customers continues to resonate. We’re absolutely delighted.

“We know our members and customers are often contacting us during some of the more stressful moments in their lives, so to be acknowledged for earning their continued trust and providing peace of mind is very rewarding.”

© Scoop Media

