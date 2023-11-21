PlaceMakers Increases Investment In Staff Wellbeing, Expands Use Of SaferMe Psychosocial Hazard Tool

Two additional PlaceMakers frame and truss manufacturing sites will implement SaferMe’s psychosocial hazard measurement solution ‘Safety Snap’ after a successful implementation in the company’s Christchurch plant. PlaceMakers leadership implemented Safety Snap in an effort to extend the company’s positive health, safety and wellbeing culture by identifying challenges experienced by staff that could impact their wellbeing, or lead to absenteeism or worker turnover. After a successful pilot period where high worker engagement was achieved and valuable insights were generated, the programme will be expanded.“We take the wellbeing of our staff very seriously so using Safety Snap was a logical move for us. We’re really pleased with how simple it has been to use - it was very easy for the site leadership and workers to keep using it.“The analysis from the SaferMe team led by Dr Cantwell has been excellent. It’s helped us identify areas where we’re performing strongly, and a couple of tweaks we can implement to make our site even better and safer for staff,” said Mark Buckenham, General Manager Manufacturing & Estimating at PlaceMakers Manufacturing. (Fletcher Distribution Ltd).

Safety Snap generates psychosocial data with a workplace-integrated weekly micro-survey that takes less than 60 seconds. It is available in any language, with no app required. The solution’s development was co-funded by Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC) as part of its Workplace Injury Prevention Innovation Programme.

SaferMe founder & CEO Clint van Marrewijk said he was thrilled to partner with PlaceMakers and help generate valuable insights.

“It’s wonderful to see their workforce engaging so well with the tool, and for the leadership to now be working on insights generated. The impact will make a real difference for workers.

“With the amount of data we have we’re now providing valuable industry benchmark information, so our customers get very rich context about their results.”

With new psychosocial hazard laws implemented in Australia over the past 12 months, SaferMe is continuing its expansion of Safety Snap in both New Zealand and Australia.

More information is available at

www.safer.me/features/safety-snap/

