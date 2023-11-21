Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Unions File Pay Equity Claim For 65,000 Care And Support Workers

Tuesday, 21 November 2023, 1:13 pm
Press Release: PSA

A second pay equity claim has been filed for care and support workers by their unions - the Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi, E tū, the National Union of Public Employees and New Zealand Nurses Organisation Tōpūtanga Tapuhi Kaitiaki o Aotearoa.

"We’re raising this claim because 65,000 people providing care and support for the most vulnerable in our communities are being underpaid by the Government and employers who undervalue their work because it has primarily been done by women," says Melissa Woolley PSA Assistant Secretary.

"This is a skilled workforce taking care of people with professionalism and skill. These are people, many with complex health or support needs who every day rely on the dedicated support these workers provide. They make a huge difference to their lives."

The claim covers those working at over a hundred employers in home-based support services, aged residential care, mental health and addictions, and disability support services.

This is the second pay equity claim filed for this group. The original claim was filed with 15 employers covering around a third of the workforce which the unions say has been stalled by delaying tactics from lead funder Te Whatu Ora.

"From the outset, unions and employers in the original claim have called for all care and support workers to receive a settlement at the same time using the funded sector framework extension mechanism put in place by the outgoing Government, and for the Care and Support Settlement Act be extended," says Glenda Alexander NZNO Manager Industrial Services.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

"Every care and support worker in Aotearoa deserves pay equity. Without the assurance the new Government will continue the funded framework, raising a second claim will help make sure no one is left behind."

It has long been acknowledged that care and support workers are paid less because of gender-based pay discrimination.

"Workers have been left waiting for far too long for that injustice to be rectified, going to work every day knowing they’re paid less than what they’re worth," says Rachel Mackintosh E tū National Secretary.

"The National-led Government has a huge opportunity to continue what they delivered for care and support workers after extensive legal action in 2017. Since that landmark case, care and support workers’ pay rates have been eroded back to the minimum wage for many."

"We are calling on the Government to prioritise pay equity to stabilise the care and support sector which is in crisis, causing stress and pain to workers and the people and whānau they care for," says Janice Gemmel NUPE National Secretary.

"The current Care and Support Workers (Pay Equity) Settlement Act 2017 expires on 31 December, which will see workers in limbo regarding training and payrates. The incoming government has the opportunity to extend the Act under urgency to maintain the wins of the 2017 deal.

"The reality is there are underlying sexist and outdated misconceptions about this work getting in the way of a just settlement for all care and support workers."

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from PSA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Digitl: Regulatory Challenges For Telecomms

The Download Weekly sits down with the Telecommunications Commissioner and members of the Commerce Commission team overseeing industry regulation to get a better idea of the watchdog’s thinking on key issues. “The most telling thing here is that the market share of the smaller providers has increased marginally year-on-year in the past twelve months," says Gilbertson. More

IAG: Call On New Government To Prioritise Flood Resilience

The economic toll of our summer of storms continues to mount, with insurance payouts now topping $1B (second only to the Christchurch earthquakes). AMI, State, & NZI have released the latest Wild Weather Tracker, which reveals 51,000 claims for the North Island floods & Cyclone Gabrielle, of which 99% (motor), 97% (contents), and 93% (home) of claims have now been settled. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 