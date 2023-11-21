NZ Post Gearing Up To Deliver Black Friday Online Shopping

NZ Post is gearing up to deliver hundreds of thousands of parcels in what is set to be the biggest sales event of the year.

NZ Post Head of Sales and Customer Management Debbie Allen says Black Friday (24 November) and Cyber Monday (27 November) sales are a major event on the retail calendar in New Zealand.

“For the last few years, we’ve seen Black Friday sales exceed Boxing Day as the biggest sales event in New Zealand and we’re expecting that trend to continue this year. This year we expect retailers to start their Black Friday deals earlier and run them longer.”

“Our big retail customers are telling us that they’re planning significant discounts across all retail categories this week, and NZ Post is gearing up to deliver those online shopping parcels,” says Debbie.

Mighty Ape CEO, Gracie MacKinlay says the online retailer has boosted its staff numbers to meet increased demand.

"Black Friday has been our biggest single shopping day annually for the past seven years, with this year being no exception. In anticipation of a huge surge in demand when we kick off our best ever Black Friday deals, we have ramped up staff numbers and increased our capacity for same-day delivery. We're excited about the great deals that customers will get this Black Friday paired with our unbeatable online shopping experience and fast delivery."

The Warehouse Group Chief Customer and Sales Officer, Jonathan Waecker says as customers hunt for the best-ever Black Friday deals, the Group’s online sites and apps have grown to become the number one starting point for Kiwis.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“Online shopping isn't just convenient for Kiwis - it's the compass guiding savvy shoppers to the best prices and lightning-fast pick-up options, changing how our customers bag their bargains. Whether it’s our great toy deals at The Warehouse or massive savings across popular brands in our Noel Leeming stores, there’s something for everyone this Black Friday.”

“Black Friday is huge for The Warehouse Group's online stores like Noel Leeming and The Warehouse, and it's getting bigger every year. We're seeing more and more customers not just browsing but crafting their wishlists online, seeking out unbeatable prices and snappy 1-hour click-and-collect options,” says Jonathan.

Last year NZ Post delivered about 18 million parcels in the few months before Christmas Day and expects to deliver about the same number of parcels again this year.

“Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales can be a good opportunity for customers to take advantage of lower priced items as they plan their Christmas shopping. It’s also a great time to support locally owned Kiwi businesses who are feeling the impact of economic challenges,” says Debbie.

“We plan for the busy season all year, including bringing on extra people, vans and trucks to get parcels under the tree in time. Our advice is to send your presents as soon as possible, with international sending deadlines for economy services upon us this week,” says Debbie.

Parcels sent within New Zealand need to be sent by Monday 18 December for economy and by Wednesday 20 December for courier.

NZ Post encourages Kiwis to get ready for receiving parcels by downloading the NZ Post app, where you can also set up an Authority To Leave for signature required items, with instructions such as ‘leave under the BBQ cover’ to keep items safe and secure.

Kiwis can find all the information they need about sending and receiving Christmas presents at www.nzpost.co.nz/personal/christmas-sending-dates-2023

© Scoop Media