Industry Focus On Improving Fruit Quality And Strong Performance In Market Leads To Record Forecast For Zespri Growers

Zespri has released its November forecast for the 2023/24 season, with Green, Organic Green and RubyRed per tray returns forecast at record levels, and Zespri SunGold varieties well up on last season.

Green is a particular standout, with the latest forecast Green per tray returns at a record level of $9.00. This compares to last season’s final Orchard Gate Return (OGR) of $5.78 per tray. For Zespri Organic Green, the forecast per tray is at $12.00, up from last season’s final OGR of $8.68.

For Zespri RubyRed, the OGR per tray is forecast at $26.10, above last season’s final OGR of $22.27. Forecast SunGold Kiwifruit returns are at $12.35, well above last season’s final OGR of $9.97, and forecast returns for Organic SunGold are also up at $14.15. The November forecast returns are up across all categories on the August forecast mainly due to improved fruit quality this season.

Zespri CEO Dan Mathieson says the results reflect the strong and growing demand for Zespri Kiwifruit, as well as the huge effort the industry has put into improving fruit quality this year.

“It’s really pleasing to be able to deliver this positive news and to show growers that their hard work and focus on quality is being rewarded in market. It’s particularly great following such a tough couple of years when growers have been under so much pressure while dealing with the likes of ongoing cost increases, the labour shortage, regulatory changes and the changing climate.

“We’ve received positive feedback from our customers throughout the season on the improvement in fruit quality – our efforts have been really appreciated by them – and they also keep telling us how they want even more of our Zespri Kiwifruit next season. It’s great to have this confidence in our product and see this demand.

“Our job on quality isn’t done yet though and we now have a huge focus on next season – we need to maintain this focus as we look to 2024 when we are expecting to have a much larger crop and likely our biggest year on year growth in volume. As we have this year, it’s going to need everyone across the industry doing their part so we build on the positive changes we’ve made – as that’s crucial to returning more value back to growers. One thing our growers can have confidence is whatever fruit we can get to market in the right condition will sell and sell well.”

Full details of the November 2023/24 forecast per tray and per hectare returns for all categories are outlined in the table below.

Pools (Fruit Categories) 2023/24 November Forecast Per Tray 2023/24 August Forecast Per Tray 2023/24 November Forecast Indicative Range Per Tray 2023/24 August Forecast Indicative Range Per Tray 2023/24 November Forecast Per Hectare 2023/24 August Forecast Per Hectare 2023/24 November Forecast Indicative Range Per Hectare 2023/24 August Indicative Range Forecast Per Hectare Zespri Green $9.00 $8.10 $8.75-$9.25 $7.80 - $8.60 $61,916 $55,683 $60,000-$64,000 $54,000 - $60,000 Zespri Organic Green $12.00 $11.20 $11.75-$12.25 $10.70 - $11.70 $53,708 $49,956 $53,000 - $55,000 $48,000 - $52,000 Zespri SunGold Kiwifruit $12.35 $11.50 $12.10-$12.60 $11.00 - $12.00 $140,451 $130,908 $138,000 - $143,000 $125,000 - $137,000 Zespri Organic SunGold Kiwifruit $14.15 $13.10 $13.90-$14.40 $12.60 - $13.60 $109,154 $101,076 $107,000 - $111,000 $97,000 - $105,000 Zespri Green14 $10.25 $9.80 $10.00-$10.50 $9.30 - $10.30 $48,057 $45,947 $47,000 - $49,000 $44,000 - $48,000 Zespri RubyRed Kiwifruit* $26.10 $23.30 $25.60-$26.60 $22.80 - $24.80 $40,371 $36,044 $40,000 - $41,000 $35,000 - $38,000

* NB: Zespri RubyRed Kiwifruit is in its second year as a commercial pool. Forecast per hectare returns have been influenced by a high proportion of productive hectares returning low yields impacted by vine age. 149 hectares producing for 2 years or less have returned an average yield of 1,385 trays per hectare and a forecast per hectare return of $36,140 per hectare. 4 hectares producing for greater than 2 years have returned an average yield of 5,263 trays per hectare and a forecast per hectare return of $137,348 per hectare. 6 hectares with mixed aged vines (with vine age of both 2 years or less and more than 2 years) have returned an average yield of 3,155 trays per hectare and a forecast per hectare return of $82,321 per hectare.

