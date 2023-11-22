Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Russell McVeagh Expands Private Client Offering With New Special Counsel

Wednesday, 22 November 2023, 8:41 am
Press Release: Russell McVeagh

Russell McVeagh has expanded its private client practice with the addition of special counsel Priscilla Brown, who has over a decade of experience delivering expert advice in all areas of personal asset ownership, family succession and philanthropy.

She is a highly skilled and trusted adviser to high-net-worth individuals, families, and professional fiduciaries, who develops close and enduring relationships with her clients.

Priscilla specialises in the transition and protection of property interests, including estate planning, trusts and relationship property matters. She has guided many clients through difficult disputes to obtain the best possible outcome, whether that be by way of a decision or using her skill to obtain a mediated outcome. Priscilla has often been engaged in cases in both the Family Court and the High Court and has more than 10 years' experience in dispute resolution.

Priscilla has spent the last eight years running her own successful practice advising clients on protecting property interests and resolving trust, estate and relationship property disputes. She's known for being "both professional and compassionate," and her clients say she is "extremely competent, a strong advocate and skilful at achieving the best results possible."

She joins Litigation partner Nathaniel Walker (ranked by Chambers and Partners for Private Wealth Law), Tax partner Greg Neill, and Litigation senior associate Joanna Trezise in providing private wealth advice to individuals, family offices, corporates, iwi, and trustees.

"Priscilla is held in very high regard by her peers and clients. We're thrilled to have Priscilla join our team and to be able to expand our private client offering," said Nathaniel.

Priscilla is based in the firm's Auckland office, working as part of the firm's Litigation team.

