Christmas Gift Guide Ideas

Wednesday, 22 November 2023, 10:08 am
Press Release: NSPR

Give the gift of a travel experience

Scratching your head about what to get your loved ones this holiday season, including those who are notoriously hard to buy for? Give the gift of a travel experience with a HOT Gift card this Christmas and put the ‘world’ under the tree.

House of Travel Gift cards can be purchased from any House of Travel store and are convenient and easy to use. The House of Travel Gift card can be topped up to any value between $50 and $10,000 providing the opportunity for your loved ones to discover the world!

https://www.houseoftravel.co.nz/hot-info/house-of-travel-gift-card

QT at Home – Christmas Feast

Serves 4 - 6 people | Click & Collect from QT Auckland

Bring QT home for Christmas, and delight your dearest with a seasonal spread of festive proportions. Drizzled in dazzle and garnished with glee, this QT-curated feast pairs perfectly with bubbles, baubles and besties. A breezy banquet for four or six guests, think delectable designer dishes plated at yours – then kick back and bask in the glory ordinarily reserved for celebrity chefs.

$649, Serves 4-6 people, Click and Collect. Order Auckland here and Wellington here.

PAUSE for TeaTM

On beautiful Waiheke there’s a very special wahine, ko Timmy Smith tōna ingoa/her name is Timmy Smith. Surrounded by whānau in all aspects of her business, they’ve perfectly crafted the concept of a sugar-free sparkling tea - nurturing not only bodies but also our planet and society.

Crafted from whenua, with a pop of carbonation and a splash of vitamin C, this might well be the healthiest cocktail mix this summer or sophisticated alternative for those alcohol-free days! NSPR may well be able to vouch how great the Spearmint & Oolong flavour is with gin…

Available in four refreshing flavours – Hibiscus & Ginger, Chamomile & Lavendar, Sencha Green, Spearmint & Oolong, this is a great gift for your healthy whānau member or as a welcome contribution to that festive gathering. Every sip is a commitment to a brighter, more sustainable future. Thanks Timmy and PAUSETM for Tea.

https://www.pausefortea.co.nz/

Ecostore’s All About Baby Gift Box

Looking for the perfect baby Christmas gift for new arrivals and those who are expecting? Ecostore’s All About Baby gift box contains everything you need for a naturally soothing baby bath time, carefully packed in a reusable box.

$63.99 https://ecostore.com/nz/all-about-baby-unit/

Ecostore’s Happy Camper Gift Pack


Get practical this Christmas with this collection of take-me-anywhere, plastic-free products are completely waterless and perfect to pop into an overnight bag or backpack. A thoughtful gift for an adventure-lover in your life.

$39.99 https://ecostore.com/nz/happy-camper-gift-pack-808/

