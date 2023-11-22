Southern Cross Travel Insurance Recognised With Two Prestigious Canstar Travel Insurance Awards

Today, Southern Cross Travel Insurance (SCTI) announces it has received an Outstanding Value – International Travel Insurance Award and an Outstanding Value – Seniors’ Travel Insurance Award by Canstar in 2023. This is the sixth consecutive win for SCTI in the international travel category and the second consecutive in the senior category.

SCTI CEO Jo McCauley said the awards highlight the organisation’s ongoing commitment to providing exceptional coverage and service to travellers across all demographics. They also recognise the SCTI team’s commitment and hard work providing high quality travel insurance solutions during another challenging year.

"We are honoured to be recognised for the outstanding value we offer to both international and senior travellers in Aotearoa New Zealand and remain committed to upholding excellence in standards in the industry," said McCauley.

“In January this year, the travel industry in New Zealand had just come out of nearly three years of devastation following the Covid-19 travel restrictions. Immediately we were then faced with the weather events in Auckland and Hawke’s Bay which caused airports to close impacting those heading overseas. It has been fantastic to see travel stabilise in the last six months, and we’ve been busy growing our team to support the increasing demand.”

Canstar is a trusted financial platform with a rating system aimed at helping consumers to make purchasing decisions. Canstar’s Travel Insurance Star Ratings and Awards use a sophisticated and unique methodology that compares travel insurance products offered to New Zealanders.

McCauley further emphasised, "At SCTI, we understand the importance of offering great coverage that meets the diverse needs of travellers. Whether embarking on international adventures or exploring Aotearoa New Zealand, our goal is to provide peace of mind by offering reliable and comprehensive insurance cover."

SCTI is consistently recognised as a leader in the travel insurance industry, regularly receiving awards for quality and customer satisfaction such as Reader’s Digest Quality Service and Trusted Brands awards. These recent awards underscore SCTI's ongoing dedication to excellence, reinforcing its reputation as a trusted partner for travellers seeking reliable insurance coverage.

Canstar New Zealand spokesperson Irene Chapple said New Zealanders are diving back into travel but are more cautious given the upheaval of recent years. People are also looking for value in their insurance, given it can be a reluctant purchase.

"Southern Cross Travel Insurance is a winner across different categories, due to its high levels of cover with competitive prices. Congratulations to the team for delivering these excellent products to the customer," said Chapple.

“Canstar is always looking for the best value offers for consumers, and our Outstanding Value Travel Insurance Awards recognise the providers that deliver the most extensive features, for the best value. Arranging any sort of travel can be hectic at the best of times and we hope these awards go some way to helping consumers with their decisions."

For more information, visit scti.co.nz

