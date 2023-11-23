Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Keep Safe For Black Friday And Cyber Monday Online Shopping Sales

Thursday, 23 November 2023, 10:11 am
Press Release: NZ Banking Association

Take a sec to check that an online shopping deal isn’t a scam says the New Zealand Banking Association ads we head towards the Black Friday and Cyber Monday events starting tomorrow.

“In a cost-of-living crisis getting a bargain is more tempting than ever, especially as we head into the Christmas season with its Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales promotions. Scammers use this time of year and these shopping events to target unsuspecting customers. That’s especially true for online shopping deals,” says New Zealand Banking Association chief executive Roger Beaumont.

“It pays to take special care when shopping online, especially if you see a deal that seems too good to be true. It’s easy to check if you’re dealing with a legitimate merchant, for example by checking the website address and payment options, and reading online reviews for the company.

“It’s worth taking a moment to check who you’re dealing with online before parting with your money and your personal information.”

How to stay safe while shopping online

  • Shop with trusted retailers – legitimate merchants will be easily accessible online and won’t ask for your personal details through links in texts and emails.
  • Check the website address is secure – make sure website addresses begin with https and end with a reputable domain name like .org, .com or .nz. If you followed a link to get to the site, do an extra search to confirm the site is genuine.
  • Read independent reviews – read reviews of the website you’re using before you buy. Scammers may copy reputable brands to trick shoppers.
  • Check the payment method – be suspicious of requests for payment with a gift card. Cryptocurrency and gift cards are often preferred by cyber-criminals because they’re difficult to trace.
  • If it seems too good to be true, it probably is – while your favourite brand offering popular items at a heavily discounted rate may be tempting, check whether the offer is real before making a payment. If the same discount is not being offered by the brand in-store, it is unlikely to be a genuine deal.
  • Report it to your bank – if you think you’ve been scammed, contact your bank as soon as possible to see if they can help get your money back.
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

NZBA recently announced a suite of initiatives to help fight scams, including driving further public awareness of scams and how to avoid them. For more information, see: https://www.nzba.org.nz/2023/09/15/banking-industry-to-lead-the-way-on-national-cross-sector-approach-to-scams/.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from NZ Banking Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Digitl: Regulatory Challenges For Telecomms

The Download Weekly sits down with the Telecommunications Commissioner and members of the Commerce Commission team overseeing industry regulation to get a better idea of the watchdog’s thinking on key issues. “The most telling thing here is that the market share of the smaller providers has increased marginally year-on-year in the past twelve months," says Gilbertson. More

IAG: Call On New Government To Prioritise Flood Resilience

The economic toll of our summer of storms continues to mount, with insurance payouts now topping $1B (second only to the Christchurch earthquakes). AMI, State, & NZI have released the latest Wild Weather Tracker, which reveals 51,000 claims for the North Island floods & Cyclone Gabrielle, of which 99% (motor), 97% (contents), and 93% (home) of claims have now been settled. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 