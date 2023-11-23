Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Southern Discoveries Celebrates Awards Win, Business Recovery

Thursday, 23 November 2023, 10:44 am
Press Release: Southern Discoveries

Queenstown and Milford Sound tourism operator Southern Discoveries is in celebration mode following a win in Dunedin’s Grand Business South Awards.

The Grand Business South Awards celebrate innovation, creativity and success in the business sector, and Southern Discoveries was thrilled to win the Excellence in Tourism & Hospitality category.

CEO Kerry Walker describes the win as an “incredible achievement” following the tourism downturn during and post-Covid, when the business went back to the drawing board on delivery of its entire operation.

“We took a good hard look at what we do well, with the aim of doing it better,” says Kerry.

Comparing pre-Covid figures to today, that meant reducing the number of Milford Sound cruises, re-inventing the products offered, invigorating the food offerings, and introducing charter packages.

Using Net Promoter Score (NPS) surveys to gauge customer satisfaction and enthusiasm, Southern Discoveries has seen marked improvement in overall and food NPS scores, increased staff retention and improvements in sustainable practices and profitability.

“Our awards entry focused on these efforts and the results we’ve achieved in the past couple of years which are just incredible, and of which we’re all so proud.”

As the original Milford Sound operator, Southern Discoveries is delighted to lead the industry in the sound, boasting the largest operator as the market leader in day trips to Milford from Queenstown and as the cruise operator of choice in Milford Sound.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“We’re trailblazers in enhancing guest experiences, and ongoing investment in our region, products and people,” says Kerry.

The company’s coaching service launched in 2018 with a $2.7m investment, and Southern Discoveries stands out as the first Milford Sound operator to introduce a multi-lingual commentary app, available in eight languages.

It also prides itself on its commitment to sustainability and conservation, having been involved in the Tawaki Project in Harrisons Cove since 2015, and the Sinbad Gully conservation project for the past decade.

“We’d love to say a huge ‘thank you’ to everyone who has been part of this journey with us, your support means the world,” says Kerry.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Southern Discoveries on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Digitl: Regulatory Challenges For Telecomms

The Download Weekly sits down with the Telecommunications Commissioner and members of the Commerce Commission team overseeing industry regulation to get a better idea of the watchdog’s thinking on key issues. “The most telling thing here is that the market share of the smaller providers has increased marginally year-on-year in the past twelve months," says Gilbertson. More

IAG: Call On New Government To Prioritise Flood Resilience

The economic toll of our summer of storms continues to mount, with insurance payouts now topping $1B (second only to the Christchurch earthquakes). AMI, State, & NZI have released the latest Wild Weather Tracker, which reveals 51,000 claims for the North Island floods & Cyclone Gabrielle, of which 99% (motor), 97% (contents), and 93% (home) of claims have now been settled. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 