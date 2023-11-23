InterSystems Launches HealthShare® Health Connect Cloud™ In New Zealand

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, November 23, 2023 – InterSystems, a creative data technology provider dedicated to helping customers solve the most critical scalability, interoperability and speed problems, today announced the New Zealand launch of InterSystems HealthShare® Health Connect Cloud™ at Digital Health Week NZ 2023.

HealthShare Health Connect Cloud is a scalable solution, serving the needs of healthcare delivery systems of all sizes – from small clinics to the world’s largest and most complex systems. With industry-leading interoperability and cloud functionality, including availability in AWS Marketplace, healthcare providers need not compromise between their integration requirements and preferred deployment models.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) customers can access HealthShare Health Connect Cloud directly in AWS Marketplace. With a simplified procurement process that includes flexible contract models, improved governance and control, license management and renewals, and custom pricing and terms, AWS customers can easily deploy HealthShare Health Connect Cloud and begin scaling data-driven applications on the cloud.

“We’re seeing increased demand for healthcare interoperability in New Zealand, especially using the HL7® FHIR® data sharing standard,” said Darren Jones, Country Manager, Australia and New Zealand for InterSystems. “Much of the demand is driven by incremental, innovative use cases which don’t necessarily include large interface counts or message volume but still unlock considerable value for healthcare providers.”

“Many healthcare providers find that commercial models for traditional interoperability solutions haven’t evolved and don’t fit their new requirements,” said Jones. “From day one, our cloud solution, on the other hand, scales from a provider with a single interface all the way up to regional or country-level interoperability. Working with AWS, customers can get up and running within days and only pay for what they use.”

Health Connect Cloud streamlines interoperability and data integration between clinical systems and applications while managing the entire infrastructure. With guaranteed delivery, reliability and stability, the platform-as-a-service (PaaS) solution provides enhanced data automation and management capabilities to help improve patient outcomes.

With support for HL7 FHIR interactions, Health Connect Cloud provides healthcare organisations with the resources, required translations and intuitive tooling for custom transformations between health data representations – for example, HL7 V2 and FHIR, or a non-standard format and FHIR – to achieve unmatched interoperability power and flexibility.

Health Connect Cloud also addresses learning curves around cloud migration by managing the infrastructure on behalf of healthcare providers and enabling them to take advantage of the cloud’s inherent security benefits. This enables providers to more quickly and easily connect distributed datasets, efficiently move workloads and information across cloud solutions and on-premise services, and improve workflows across the care continuum.

Health Connect Cloud is available now. To learn more, visit https://www.intersystems.com/products/healthshare/health-connect/

© Scoop Media

