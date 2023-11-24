Hospitality’s Importance Recognised By Incoming Government

The critical role that hospitality plays to New Zealand’s cultural fabric, economy and tourism industry have been recognised by the incoming Government announced today, with the expanded Minister of Tourism and Hospitality portfolio welcomed by the industry.

Hospitality NZ – a membership organisation that provides expert advice and guidance for local hospitality and accommodation operators – says businesses within this sector are looking forward to working with the Government to shape a better future for hospitality.

Steve Armitage, Hospitality NZ’s Chief Executive, says: “We are particularly pleased to note the specific acknowledgement of hospitality's importance by adding it to the Minister of Tourism portfolio. This is something we have raised for a number of years, most recently through our Election Manifesto, so it is great to see this come to fruition.”

“We are looking forward to working closely with the new Minister of Tourism and Hospitality, Matt Doocey, over the coming term and to explore the synergies of his other portfolios of Youth and Mental Health.”

Beyond the Tourism and Hospitality portfolio, Hospitality NZ looks forward to working closely with all Ministers whose portfolios are relevant to the sector. These include:

· Minister of Immigration – Erica Stanford

· Minister of Workplace Relations and Minister of Internal Affairs – Brooke van Velden

· Minister of Local Government – Simeon Brown

· Minister of Justice – Hon Paul Goldsmith.

Working in partnership with Government:

Hospitality NZ believes that by working together with the incoming Government the sector can rebuild and emerge even stronger after the challenges of the recent past.

Steve Armitage says: “We want to unleash the full power of the hospitality industry, showcasing it as a great career option, and a major driver of growth in the New Zealand economy.

“We can only achieve this by working constructively with the Government, and we are ready and willing to get this work underway as soon as possible.”

Based on the detail in the coalition agreements released today, there are some clear areas of opportunity and interest, including intentions to:

· Repeal the Fair Pay Agreement regime by Christmas 2023.

· Improve the Accredited Employer Work Visa to focus the immigration system on attracting the workers and skills New Zealand needs.

· Remove median wage requirements from Skilled Migrant Category visa.

· Liberalise the rules to make it easier for family members of visa holders to work in New Zealand, beginning with Skilled Migrant Category visa holders.

· Commit to moderate increases to the minimum wage every year.

Steve Armitage says that aligning Hospitality NZ’s efforts and expertise with the incoming Government's priorities will help improve business conditions for New Zealand hospitality businesses, which in turn will contribute to New Zealand’s economic recovery and growth.

“Hospitality NZ is proud to be the voice of the hospitality industry. We are here to help our hospitality businesses survive, revive, and ultimately, thrive.”

