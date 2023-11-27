Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Successful Ashburton Project Highlights $680 Million Annual Power Saving Opportunity

Monday, 27 November 2023, 1:36 pm
Press Release: Ecobulb

Kiwi company Ecobulb’s successful project with EA Networks and the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (EECA) has highlighted the large energy savings potential for New Zealand homes.

2,137 Ashburton households attended a two-day energy efficiency expo in late October and were given five of Ecobulb’s latest-generation energy-saving LED lightbulbs.

A further 207 of these homes then had comprehensive free in-home energy assessments and received various free energy-saving devices and actions.

EA Networks CEO Roger Sutton said the savings will be substantial.

“We are pleased to have brought this project to Ashburton, which is set to save participating Ashburton residents $2.8 million on their power bills over the next 10 years.”

He is now calling on the Government to roll this out across New Zealand to help with the cost-of-living crisis and ease the load on the grid.

Ecobulb’s ultimate goal is to save as much electricity as it takes to power New Zealand for a year. The company is already two-thirds of the way there, said Managing Director Chris Mardon.

“Our aim is to get the rest of the way to our goal by rolling out free Ecobulb LEDs, energy assessments and other free energy-saving measures to one million homes, which could save Kiwis $680 million per year[1] on their power bills.

“It would also help keep the lights on in winter by reducing the winter peak load by an estimated 173MW[2].”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

[1] Based on the calculated average $682 per home annual electricity savings for the 9,500 energy assessments and low-cost energy efficiency measures Ecobulb have delivered to New Zealand homes since May 2021 through MBIE “SEEC” co-funding, EECA co-funding and energy sector / city council co-funding and partnerships.

[2] “Evaluation of the economic and environmental benefits of a programme of significant LED uptake proposed by Ecobulb”, Concept Consulting, February 2023 update, 12.6 million LED uptake scenario.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Ecobulb on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Digitl: Regulatory Challenges For Telecomms

The Download Weekly sits down with the Telecommunications Commissioner and members of the Commerce Commission team overseeing industry regulation to get a better idea of the watchdog’s thinking on key issues. “The most telling thing here is that the market share of the smaller providers has increased marginally year-on-year in the past twelve months," says Gilbertson. More

IAG: Call On New Government To Prioritise Flood Resilience

The economic toll of our summer of storms continues to mount, with insurance payouts now topping $1B (second only to the Christchurch earthquakes). AMI, State, & NZI have released the latest Wild Weather Tracker, which reveals 51,000 claims for the North Island floods & Cyclone Gabrielle, of which 99% (motor), 97% (contents), and 93% (home) of claims have now been settled. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 