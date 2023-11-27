Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Kiwi Watch Brand With A Growing Global Following Launches First Showroom In Auckland

Monday, 27 November 2023, 2:08 pm
Press Release: Beaufort

Beaufort, a pioneering New Zealand watch brand founded by young entrepreneur Robert Kwok, is thrilled to announce the opening of its first bricks-and-mortar showroom in Auckland. The launch marks a significant milestone for the brand as it seeks to expand its presence in its home country and educate Kiwis about the artistry and precision of high-quality mechanical watches.

Beaufort has rapidly gained recognition as a successful micro-brand with a stronghold in the US (40%) and Europe (30%), and a growing audience in Asia and Australia. Founded by Robert Kwok, a Kiwi with a passion for vintage-inspired designs, the company has achieved success through Kickstarter campaigns that achieved overwhelming support.

Robert’s journey began in 2018 when, as a young professional with an entrepreneurial spirit, he decided to create his own watch company. Quitting his job and putting studies on hold, Robert embarked on a six-month journey to Hong Kong, where he navigated the intricacies of watchmaking, met with manufacturers, and refined his designs.

With a commitment to quality and design, Beaufort presents unique timepieces, including a dress watch, dive watches and an upcoming chronograph model. The brand's name, Beaufort, pays homage to the Bristol Beaufort bomber from the NZ Air Force in World War II, reflecting Robert's desire to infuse Kiwi heritage into his creations.

Have established a solid fanbase of worldwide watch enthusiasts, Beaufort now aims to strengthen its roots in New Zealand with the launch of its Auckland showroom on Jervois Road. More than just a showcase for distinctive timepieces, the showroom will double as an educational hub, fostering an appreciation for the artistry and precision of high-quality mechanical watches among Kiwis.

Looking forward, Robert aims to expand the brand's reach to young professionals who seek a blend of design, community, and brand experience. He says, "My mission is to nurture watchmaking in New Zealand, showcasing the expertise of local watchmakers, which is world-class. I want to grow the interest and demand for contemporary mechanical watches, making Beaufort a household name nationwide."

Get ready to witness the evolution of time with Beaufort!

