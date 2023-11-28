Pōkeno Whisky Appoints Tickety-Boo As On-trade Distributor For New Zealand

Award-winning New Zealand single malt whisky distillery, Pōkeno Whisky, has appointed specialist liquor distributor Tickety-Boo Liquor to help build its presence across the domestic On-Trade market.

With a growing global reputation for quality and creativity, recognised most recently with gold medals for two of its signature single malts at the Las Vegas Global Spirits Awards, Pōkeno’s whiskies can now be enjoyed in over 20 markets worldwide. And while expansion into more international markets remains a priority, Pōkeno founder and owner Matt Johns says the move to appoint Tickety-Boo underlines a commitment to sharing their journey of discovery with whisky lovers of Aotearoa.

“I am delighted that Tickety-Boo will be distributing Pōkeno Whisky to the on-premise market in New Zealand. As two family-owned businesses, we’re committed to building a strong and lasting relationship, and their expert team is highly motivated to continue growing the market for our fantastic range of creative single malts,” says Matt.

“Our current partnership with Liquorland in the off-premise sector will continue, but with Tickety-Boo on board, more Kiwis will have the opportunity to experience and fall in love with our diverse offerings – from our core single malts to our more imaginative limited editions.”

Pōkeno single malts will join premium international brands such as Starward (Australia), Arran (Scotland), Kyro (Finland) and Amrut (India) in the Tickety-Boo distribution portfolio. Tickety-Boo Liquor Managing Director, Kevin Rowe, says he’s excited about this new partnership.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“Matt and his team have quietly gone about the business of making their whisky over the last decade. As we all know with whisky, it’s all about ‘hurry up and wait.’ The wait has certainly been worthwhile and Matt’s international experience in whisky shines through in Pōkeno.”

“Matt from the start has wanted to make great whisky in New Zealand using New Zealand ingredients but at the same time make them affordable. We are excited to be able share these amazing whiskies with more New Zealanders.”

Tickety-Boo will distribute Pōkeno’s full range of single malt whiskies. These include the signature range of Origin, Discovery, and Revelation; the Exploration Series, which includes the world’s first single malt whisky to be finished in Totara casks; and its growing portfolio of special limited editions.

© Scoop Media

