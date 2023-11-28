Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Pōkeno Whisky Appoints Tickety-Boo As On-trade Distributor For New Zealand

Tuesday, 28 November 2023, 10:04 am
Press Release: Pokeno Whisky

Award-winning New Zealand single malt whisky distillery, Pōkeno Whisky, has appointed specialist liquor distributor Tickety-Boo Liquor to help build its presence across the domestic On-Trade market.

With a growing global reputation for quality and creativity, recognised most recently with gold medals for two of its signature single malts at the Las Vegas Global Spirits Awards, Pōkeno’s whiskies can now be enjoyed in over 20 markets worldwide. And while expansion into more international markets remains a priority, Pōkeno founder and owner Matt Johns says the move to appoint Tickety-Boo underlines a commitment to sharing their journey of discovery with whisky lovers of Aotearoa.

“I am delighted that Tickety-Boo will be distributing Pōkeno Whisky to the on-premise market in New Zealand. As two family-owned businesses, we’re committed to building a strong and lasting relationship, and their expert team is highly motivated to continue growing the market for our fantastic range of creative single malts,” says Matt.

“Our current partnership with Liquorland in the off-premise sector will continue, but with Tickety-Boo on board, more Kiwis will have the opportunity to experience and fall in love with our diverse offerings – from our core single malts to our more imaginative limited editions.”

Pōkeno single malts will join premium international brands such as Starward (Australia), Arran (Scotland), Kyro (Finland) and Amrut (India) in the Tickety-Boo distribution portfolio. Tickety-Boo Liquor Managing Director, Kevin Rowe, says he’s excited about this new partnership.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“Matt and his team have quietly gone about the business of making their whisky over the last decade. As we all know with whisky, it’s all about ‘hurry up and wait.’ The wait has certainly been worthwhile and Matt’s international experience in whisky shines through in Pōkeno.”

“Matt from the start has wanted to make great whisky in New Zealand using New Zealand ingredients but at the same time make them affordable. We are excited to be able share these amazing whiskies with more New Zealanders.”

Tickety-Boo will distribute Pōkeno’s full range of single malt whiskies. These include the signature range of Origin, Discovery, and Revelation; the Exploration Series, which includes the world’s first single malt whisky to be finished in Totara casks; and its growing portfolio of special limited editions.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Pokeno Whisky on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
FMA: Medical Assurance Society To Pay $2.1 Million Penalty For Making False And Misleading Representations To Customers

Medical Assurance Society New Zealand Limited (MAS) has been ordered to pay a pecuniary penalty of $2.1 million for making false and/or misleading representations to some customers, following proceedings brought by the Financial Markets Authority (FMA) – Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko... More

IAG: Call On New Government To Prioritise Flood Resilience

The economic toll of our summer of storms continues to mount, with insurance payouts now topping $1B (second only to the Christchurch earthquakes). AMI, State, & NZI have released the latest Wild Weather Tracker, which reveals 51,000 claims for the North Island floods & Cyclone Gabrielle, of which 99% (motor), 97% (contents), and 93% (home) of claims have now been settled... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 