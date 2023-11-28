Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

RedShield Security Deepens Ties With AWS To Upskill Resellers On Cybersecurity Threats

Tuesday, 28 November 2023, 10:26 am
Press Release: RedShield

RedShield Security has strengthened its relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to deliver value to and upskill resellers on managing modern cybersecurity threats using DDoS protection capabilities and Active Web Application Security services.

Working with AWS, RedShield is able to scale its security capabilities to combat the latest AI-enabled DDoS and bot attacks, while allowing it to deliver revenue streams to resellers through the channel via AWS’s Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program — through leveraging their existing AWS ecosystem capabilities and contracts.

AWS and RedShield hosted local resellers in Auckland and Wellington to highlight modern threats, cybersecurity capabilities, and growing opportunities.

Sam Pickles, Founder and CTO of RedShield, and Etienne Münnich, Edge Specialist Solutions Architect at AWS

RedShield offers two service plans that scale with an organization’s needs. Its solution finds, fixes, manages, and monitors web application vulnerabilities through a cybersecurity lifecycle approach enabling organizations to deliver critical business outcomes and overall resiliency — at ~10% of the cost to build that capability in-house.

A key advantage of RedShield is that the company warrants that its security service defends against the most advanced cyber attacks.

“RedShield’s security is proven, so much so we warrant our service outcomes against known vulnerabilities,” said Fabian Partigliani, CEO of RedShield Security. “We provide customers with the highest assurances that our technology platform, people, and processes will significantly reduce the risk of a successful cyber attack.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Partigliani emphasizes the strategic importance of this collaboration, "Our security services integrate with AWS, that’s a force multiplier. Utilizing AWS's robust capabilities with our security services, enables RedShield to scale internationally and enhance the resilience of its security suite against the sophisticated AI-enabled threats of today."

Echoing this sentiment, Tiffany Bloomquist, Country Manager and Head of AWS in New Zealand notes, "Working with RedShield is a testament to AWS's commitment to cybersecurity, a commitment we all take seriously. Together, we are setting new benchmarks in protecting businesses from emerging threats and delivering services on our marketplace that both secure and keep companies ahead of malicious cybercriminals."

"Working together with AWS, RedShield has created a co-sell program for resellers to supercharge cybersecurity and create new revenue streams. We’re helping local resellers add value, profitability, and exceptional security to their portfolios," said Partigliani.

RedShield solutions are available on the AWS Marketplace.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from RedShield on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
FMA: MAS To Pay $2.1M Penalty For Making False Representations

Following proceedings brought by the FMA, MAS has been ordered to pay a $2.1M penalty for making false and/or misleading representations to some customers. MAS admitted failing to correctly apply multi-policy discounts and no claims bonus discounts to some customers, failing to correctly apply inflation adjustments on some customer policies, and miscalculating benefit payments.More

IAG: Call On New Government To Prioritise Flood Resilience

The economic toll of our summer of storms continues to mount, with insurance payouts now topping $1B, second only to the Christchurch earthquakes. AMI, State, & NZI have released the latest Wild Weather Tracker, which reveals 51,000 claims for the North Island floods & Cyclone Gabrielle, of which 99% (motor), 97% (contents), and 93% (home) of claims have now been settled. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 