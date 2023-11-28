RedShield Security Deepens Ties With AWS To Upskill Resellers On Cybersecurity Threats

RedShield Security has strengthened its relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to deliver value to and upskill resellers on managing modern cybersecurity threats using DDoS protection capabilities and Active Web Application Security services.

Working with AWS, RedShield is able to scale its security capabilities to combat the latest AI-enabled DDoS and bot attacks, while allowing it to deliver revenue streams to resellers through the channel via AWS’s Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program — through leveraging their existing AWS ecosystem capabilities and contracts.

AWS and RedShield hosted local resellers in Auckland and Wellington to highlight modern threats, cybersecurity capabilities, and growing opportunities.

Sam Pickles, Founder and CTO of RedShield, and Etienne Münnich, Edge Specialist Solutions Architect at AWS

RedShield offers two service plans that scale with an organization’s needs. Its solution finds, fixes, manages, and monitors web application vulnerabilities through a cybersecurity lifecycle approach enabling organizations to deliver critical business outcomes and overall resiliency — at ~10% of the cost to build that capability in-house.

A key advantage of RedShield is that the company warrants that its security service defends against the most advanced cyber attacks.

“RedShield’s security is proven, so much so we warrant our service outcomes against known vulnerabilities,” said Fabian Partigliani, CEO of RedShield Security. “We provide customers with the highest assurances that our technology platform, people, and processes will significantly reduce the risk of a successful cyber attack.”

Partigliani emphasizes the strategic importance of this collaboration, "Our security services integrate with AWS, that’s a force multiplier. Utilizing AWS's robust capabilities with our security services, enables RedShield to scale internationally and enhance the resilience of its security suite against the sophisticated AI-enabled threats of today."

Echoing this sentiment, Tiffany Bloomquist, Country Manager and Head of AWS in New Zealand notes, "Working with RedShield is a testament to AWS's commitment to cybersecurity, a commitment we all take seriously. Together, we are setting new benchmarks in protecting businesses from emerging threats and delivering services on our marketplace that both secure and keep companies ahead of malicious cybercriminals."

"Working together with AWS, RedShield has created a co-sell program for resellers to supercharge cybersecurity and create new revenue streams. We’re helping local resellers add value, profitability, and exceptional security to their portfolios," said Partigliani.

RedShield solutions are available on the AWS Marketplace.

