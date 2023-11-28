Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
FMA Cancels Foundation Advice Limited’s Financial Advice Provider Licence

Tuesday, 28 November 2023, 10:28 am
Press Release: Financial Markets Authority

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko - has cancelled Foundation Advice Limited’s (FAL) Financial Advice Provider (FAP) licence. FAL was an Auckland-based FAP offering advice on life and health insurance as well as KiwiSaver.

The High Court put FAL into liquidation on 26 October 2023 following an application filed by the Inland Revenue Department. The Court appointed the Official Assignee as liquidator.

Following the Court’s appointment of a liquidator, the FMA has exercised its powers under the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 by cancelling FAL's FAP licence, effective 17 November 2023.

In these circumstances, the FMA encourages any clients of FAL to contact the relevant product providers to review their arrangements to ensure that they are looked after and their needs are being met.

Anyone with questions about this matter should contact the Official Assignee by phone: +64(0)508 467 658 or through their website:https://www.insolvency.govt.nz/support/contact-us/.

FMA: MAS To Pay $2.1M Penalty For Making False Representations

Following proceedings brought by the FMA, MAS has been ordered to pay a $2.1M penalty for making false and/or misleading representations to some customers. MAS admitted failing to correctly apply multi-policy discounts and no claims bonus discounts to some customers, failing to correctly apply inflation adjustments on some customer policies, and miscalculating benefit payments.More

IAG: Call On New Government To Prioritise Flood Resilience

The economic toll of our summer of storms continues to mount, with insurance payouts now topping $1B, second only to the Christchurch earthquakes. AMI, State, & NZI have released the latest Wild Weather Tracker, which reveals 51,000 claims for the North Island floods & Cyclone Gabrielle, of which 99% (motor), 97% (contents), and 93% (home) of claims have now been settled. More

