New Zealand Election Increases Filled Jobs For October

Filled jobs rose by 13,046 when seasonally adjusted in October 2023 compared to September 2023, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

The increase in filled jobs was driven by the public administration and safety industry, which includes public administration, defence, public order, regulatory, and safety services.

"The election was the biggest driver for the increase of filled jobs in the public administration industry. The Electoral Commission employs around 20,000 people over the election period. That's according to Work at the 2023 General Election on the Electoral Commission’s website," says business employment insights manager Sue Chapman.

