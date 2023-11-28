Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Research Reveals More Than Half Of New Zealanders Want To Skip Their Workplace Cristmas Party

Tuesday, 28 November 2023, 2:19 pm
Press Release: Pizza Hut

New research released today reveals that most Kiwi feel more Grinch than gleeful when it comes to their workplace Christmas celebrations.

The research uncovered almost two out of three (61%) Kiwi feel obligated to attend, yearning for an experience beyond the usual sit-down dinner at crowded restaurants or workplace potlucks.

As the season of Christmas workplace parties approaches, and with more than half (62%) believing that an external supplier should organise the festivities, Pizza Hut is on a mission to rescue the jingle-weary and turbo-charge even the grinchiest of gatherings by gifting one lucky workplace the opportunity to win a $20,000 Unboxed Christmas Party upgrade.

The Unboxed Christmas Party upgrade celebrates the launch of Pizza Hut’s Triple Treat Box, helping Kiwi make Christmas cheesy where it counts, dialling up festivities and cheer.

The winners of the Unboxed Christmas Party will be treated to a bounty of Pizza Hut goodies, including the hero, its new limited-time Triple Treat Box, and popular sides, complimented by a tailored drinks menu.

The party will be designed with what Kiwis want front of mind. During the festive season, food and beverage come out on top as the most important element of a Christmas party (84%), followed by venue selection (48%), music (41%) and games and activities (32%).

Pizza Hut’s Jamie Keen says, “The Christmas party should be something that brings everyone together to celebrate the year that’s been in a way that makes them feel appreciated. The Unboxed Christmas Party is our way of helping bring celebration to one great Kiwi team. What’s more there will be plenty of Triple Treat boxes, something everyone can enjoy together.”

If your upcoming workplace Christmas party is giving you the ick, go in the draw to win Pizza Hut’s $20,000 Christmas party upgrade, thanks to its NEW Triple Treat Box. The competition is nationwide and T&Cs apply. Visit www.pizzahut.co.nz/topic/Xmas to enter.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Pizza Hut on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
FMA: MAS To Pay $2.1M Penalty For Making False Representations

Following proceedings brought by the FMA, MAS has been ordered to pay a $2.1M penalty for making false and/or misleading representations to some customers. MAS admitted failing to correctly apply multi-policy discounts and no claims bonus discounts to some customers, failing to correctly apply inflation adjustments on some customer policies, and miscalculating benefit payments.More

IAG: Call On New Government To Prioritise Flood Resilience

The economic toll of our summer of storms continues to mount, with insurance payouts now topping $1B, second only to the Christchurch earthquakes. AMI, State, & NZI have released the latest Wild Weather Tracker, which reveals 51,000 claims for the North Island floods & Cyclone Gabrielle, of which 99% (motor), 97% (contents), and 93% (home) of claims have now been settled. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 