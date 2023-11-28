New Research Reveals More Than Half Of New Zealanders Want To Skip Their Workplace Cristmas Party

New research released today reveals that most Kiwi feel more Grinch than gleeful when it comes to their workplace Christmas celebrations.

The research uncovered almost two out of three (61%) Kiwi feel obligated to attend, yearning for an experience beyond the usual sit-down dinner at crowded restaurants or workplace potlucks.

As the season of Christmas workplace parties approaches, and with more than half (62%) believing that an external supplier should organise the festivities, Pizza Hut is on a mission to rescue the jingle-weary and turbo-charge even the grinchiest of gatherings by gifting one lucky workplace the opportunity to win a $20,000 Unboxed Christmas Party upgrade.

The Unboxed Christmas Party upgrade celebrates the launch of Pizza Hut’s Triple Treat Box, helping Kiwi make Christmas cheesy where it counts, dialling up festivities and cheer.

The winners of the Unboxed Christmas Party will be treated to a bounty of Pizza Hut goodies, including the hero, its new limited-time Triple Treat Box, and popular sides, complimented by a tailored drinks menu.

The party will be designed with what Kiwis want front of mind. During the festive season, food and beverage come out on top as the most important element of a Christmas party (84%), followed by venue selection (48%), music (41%) and games and activities (32%).

Pizza Hut’s Jamie Keen says, “The Christmas party should be something that brings everyone together to celebrate the year that’s been in a way that makes them feel appreciated. The Unboxed Christmas Party is our way of helping bring celebration to one great Kiwi team. What’s more there will be plenty of Triple Treat boxes, something everyone can enjoy together.”

If your upcoming workplace Christmas party is giving you the ick, go in the draw to win Pizza Hut’s $20,000 Christmas party upgrade, thanks to its NEW Triple Treat Box. The competition is nationwide and T&Cs apply. Visit www.pizzahut.co.nz/topic/Xmas to enter.

