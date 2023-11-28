Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Innovation In Action: Showcasing MEA's Internship Program, Groundbreaking Projects

Tuesday, 28 November 2023, 4:30 pm
Press Release: MEA

Internships Shape the Next Generation of Digital Innovators.

In a bold move that underscores its commitment to innovation, MEA has unveiled the latest achievements of its distinguished internship program. Bringing together the brightest minds in marketing and technology, MEA’s internships aim to nurture new talent and redefine the digital retail and e-commerce landscape. 

Starting life as a digital agency, MEA now partners with the world's largest retailers, and drives customers into stores using advanced ad-tech and a leading ecommerce platform for ordering photos. Its internship program underscores MEA's dedication to fostering future leaders and highlights its role as a trailblazer in photo and retail.

MEA’s internship program is run annually and widely regarded as a launchpad for careers. This year’s cohort are pushing boundaries in digital retail, customer acquisition, and generative AI, while working on brands that include Photo Prints Now which offers same day photo printscanvas prints and personalised photo products in Australia from its photo print app for iPhone and photo print app for Android.

Key highlights of MEA’s internship program.

  • Real-World Projects: Interns work on meaningful projects that impact global retail brands.
  • Innovation Driven: Focus on developing cutting-edge solutions in digital retail and e-commerce.
  • Industry Engagement: Opportunities to collaborate with leading brands and retailers.
  • Skill Development: Emphasis on nurturing skills in technology, creativity, and business acumen..

MEA’s internship program stands as a testament to the company's unwavering commitment to innovation and its belief in the power of fresh ideas to drive progress. By investing in the next generation of innovators, MEA is not just contributing to the growth of individuals but is also playing a pivotal role in shaping the future of the digital retail industry.

"As a company that thrives on innovation, MEA recognizes the invaluable contribution of fresh perspectives that our interns bring. Their work not only enriches our technology and marketing solutions but also propels the entire industry forward," shared Rod Macfarlane, Director at MEA."Through this program, we are not just shaping the future of our company, but we are also helping develop the future leaders of the digital world."

About MEA:

As a beacon of innovation, MEA’s unique ad-tech and e-commerce solutions helps photo and retail businesses transform and grow. With a technology platform already live at 21,000 stores and fulfilment centres across 11 countries, MEA grows customer orders.  MEA’s portfolio of brands under management includes Photo Prints+, Photo Prints and Printicular.

