Taste Of India - Voted Auckland's Best Indian Restaurant 2023

Mt Eden based Indian eatery Taste of India has been announced Auckland’s best Indian restaurant for 2023, as voted by the Auckland Curry Movement.

The Auckland Curry Movement judges each restaurant based on a formula considering quality of the meal, service, ambience, cost, and of course availability of cold Kingfisher. One of the founders Dave Fowlie was impressed with the quality of the Lamb Saagwala:

“Definitely one of the highest quality curry’s I have tasted in years, complimented perfectly with half a dozen Kingfishers”, he declared.

Taste of India placed ahead of Kabana (2nd) and Tiffin (3rd) this year.

Taste of India not only delivered exceptional quality in its traditional Indian cuisine, but the friendly prompt service made it a joy to visit.

This was the first visit to Taste of India for the Auckland Curry Movement, but certainly will not be the last, as it will be competing against another strong field again in 2024 to defend its title in the ultimate challenge. Only previous winners over the past 15 years will be eligible for entry to decide the best of the best in 2024.

The Auckland Curry Movement was established in 2009, with a mission of identifying Auckland’s best Indian Restaurant every year since then. There are 30 active voting members.

