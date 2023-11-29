WiredScore Expands APAC Footprint With Launch In New Zealand

WiredScore, the global company behind the internationally recognised digital connectivity rating platform for real estate, today announced its launch in New Zealand. The market entry reaffirms WiredScore’s commitment to Asia Pacific (APAC), where the firm currently operates across Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia and most recently in Thailand.

As part of the launch, the company has named Centuria NZ and Auckland Real Estate (ARE) among the first landlords and developers in New Zealand to have pursued WiredScore certification for their buildings.

Notably, Centuria NZ has put forth Building A and Building B at 2-4 Graham Street for WiredScore certification, which is currently occupied by well-known tenants including NZME Limited, BDO, Chorus, Pernod Ricard, and Maersk Line. ARE’s flagship building, 1 Albert Street, is also undergoing WiredScore certification.

This adds to WiredScore’s international repertoire of leading landlords and developers, who remain dedicated to constructing and maintaining the best-in-class smart buildings globally. These include Lendlease, Hines, Brookfield, Blackstone, Charter Hall, Frasers Property, and Swire Properties.

WiredScore has been rapidly expanding its footprint and service offerings in the APAC region since it entered the Australian market in 2019 and opened its regional headquarters in Singapore in March 2022. It has since overseen the award and recognition of more than 225 successful WiredScore and SmartScore certifications across 166 buildings in APAC, certifying more than 7 million square meters (76 million square feet) of commercial real estate space.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Commenting on the launch, Ed Jennings, Head of Australia and New Zealand at WiredScore, said: “This expansion into New Zealand marks a significant milestone for our growth and journey in the APAC region, in response to rising and increasingly sophisticated demand from both tenants and asset owners for resilient and sustainable buildings in their cities. New Zealand in particular has a resilient built environment with abundant opportunities to leverage technology to adapt to new ways of working as well as further enhance the sustainability of assets. We are thrilled to be partnering with the local landlords and developers to drive the potential of a more digitally-connected, greener workplace and together, reimagine the future of offices.”

According to Mark Gedye, Vice President, Real Estate at ARE: “We’re looking to WiredScore to act as a critical tool in succinctly communicating how technologically capable our office product is to incoming tenants. It's useful to establish quickly the resilience and IT infrastructure work completed via the WiredScore badge, so tenants can move on to understanding how they can operate their businesses within our Alberts Shared Economy and office products.”

“Centuria's strategic partnership with WiredScore is a testament to our commitment to delivering an enhanced occupier experience. As partners, we recognize the evolving landscape of occupier requirements, and our collaboration with WiredScore underpins our dedication to staying ahead of the curve. Together, we are shaping the future of commercial real estate, ensuring that our properties not only meet but exceed the expectations of the modern occupant.” said Michael Blackmore, Senior Asset Manager and Centuria NZ Property Fund Manager.

WiredScore offers two certifications: WiredScore and SmartScore. WiredScore certification is the global digital connectivity rating scheme, working with landlords to assess, improve, benchmark and promote their buildings. SmartScore certification defines what smart buildings are, and how to build them, allowing landlords in the world to understand, improve and communicate the user functionality and technological foundations of their assets.

© Scoop Media

