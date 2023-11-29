Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Subdivide Simplified Utilise Their Building Experience For Residential Developers

Wednesday, 29 November 2023, 10:26 am
Press Release: Subdivide Simplified

Subdivide Simplified, an Auckland residential property development company, is proud to announce a strategic pivot towards its building services, underscoring its commitment to delivering exceptional value to Auckland's property owners.

Having specialised in helping first-time residential property developers in maximising their property's potential through subdivision, Subdivide Simplified is now shifting focusing its expertise toward their building services.

With an already robust portfolio of successful subdivide and build projects, this move makes sense for the company.

“Our decade-long experience in building projects ensures smooth completion at competitive prices. We bring a range of ready-to-build house plans and a streamlined process to cut through red tape and avoid any budget blowouts," says Troy Patchett, Director of Subdivide Simplified.

With a track record of over a thousand successful consent applications, Subdivide Simplified adeptly navigates the complexities of new builds. "We understand the intricacies of the building process and are skilled in managing it effectively to minimise risks and maintain budgets," Patchett explains.

Clients can expect durable, stylish homes featuring high-quality materials and finishes, as detailed in their standard building inclusions. These range from cladding and high-traffic vinyl floor coverings to modern appliances and custom kitchen designs.

"Embarking on a building project can be daunting, but our team ensures a smooth, stress-free experience, delivering your dream home with efficiency and quality," concludes Patchett.

Subdivide Simplified invites Auckland property owners to start their building journey today, assuring on-time and on-budget delivery for both standalone new builds and larger

townhouse building

projects.

