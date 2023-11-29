Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Successful Recipients Of The 2023 CLNZ Contestable Fund Grants Announced

Wednesday, 29 November 2023, 10:26 am
Press Release: Copyright Licensing NZ

Copyright Licensing New Zealand is excited to announce the successful recipients in this year's round of Contestable Fund Grants, with a total of $75,000 granted.

Applications were invited for projects that had clearly defined and measurable outcomes that aligned with the Copyright Licensing New Zealand (CLNZ) Cultural Fund's objectives.

The Contestable Fund is part of CLNZ’s Cultural Fund, which derives revenue from CLNZ’s licensing activity in New Zealand. The Cultural Fund supports people and projects that encourage the development of current and future writers, publishers, and educators, to help grow the sector.

The diverse range of applications this year demonstrates the current breadth of publishing and writing projects from communities all over Aotearoa.

There were a total of 59 applications received, covering a wide range of topics and subjects, with funding contributions made towards the following 15 projects, totalling $75,000.

Congratulations to the following recipients:

  • Moa Press
    Publishing project: Airana Ngarewa short story collection (title TBC) granted $3500
  • Anne Bennett-Eustace
    Writing project: Arthurs Memoirs and Legacy – granted $6000
  • Drama NZ Mahi Whakaari o Aotearoa
    Writing and publishing project: Resources for drama in education – granted $8000
  • New Zealand Railway & Locomotive Society Incorporated
    Writing and publishing project: New Zealand Railways at Night – granted $5,000
  • One Tree House Limited
    Publishing project: Hongi’s Hīkoi: A Trio of Travellers - two graphic novels – granted $10,000
  • Forest & Bird
    Writing project: Bird of the Year: New Zealand's love affair with native birds – granted $5000
  • Small Press Fest
    Literacy Festival: Small Press Fest – granted $2500
  • Mairātea Mohi, Craccum Magazine 
    Writing and publishing project: Craccum Magazine – granted $5000
  • Mani Malaeulu, Empowerment Training Ltd
    Writing and publishing project: Dear Uso – granted $7000
  • Pacific Islanders in Publishing
    Publishing project: Pacific Islanders in Publishing – granted $4000
  • Akaroa Community Arts Council (ACAC)
    Writing and publishing project: Readers and Writers Akaroa fellowships – granted $5000
  • Oratia Media
    Publishing project: New Zealand Place Names book and online collaboration – granted $4500
  • Dunedin Writers and Readers Festival
    Literacy Festival: Dunedin Writers & Readers Festival podcasts (2023) – granted $2490
  • Shana Chandra
    Writing and Publishing project: Banjara – granted $2000
  • Beyond Reality Media Writing and Publishing project: The Irrepressible Duncans Universe – granted $5000
Special thanks to our selection panel of Tony Fisk, Abby Aitcheson, Anne de Latour, and Kim Harris who made the following comments about this year’s diverse range of applications:

“It was exciting for the panel to see the high level of creativity and talent, which was certainly an added challenge for our decision-making process.” - Anne de Latour

“I was particularly pleased to see so many initiatives that sit decidedly outside of traditional, mainstream publishing – there’s room in this industry for more alternative, innovative ideas that uplift, empower, and amplify. It is a privilege to be on this panel and to gain some insight into the way Aotearoa publishing continues to evolve.” – Abby Aitcheson

“I was humbled to be asked to serve on this year’s panel but it was not an easy feat trying to narrow down a field of applications that represented people's passions, dreams, and taonga.Everyone's kaupapa was beautiful, and I thank each creative for sharing their treasure with us.” – Kim Harris

“This year's applicants were really creative, diverse and of a very high standard which made the judgingreally challenging and enjoyable.” – Tony Fisk

For more information about the successful recipient’s projects visit our website HERE

