Successful Recipients Of The 2023 CLNZ Contestable Fund Grants Announced

Copyright Licensing New Zealand is excited to announce the successful recipients in this year's round of Contestable Fund Grants, with a total of $75,000 granted.

Applications were invited for projects that had clearly defined and measurable outcomes that aligned with the Copyright Licensing New Zealand (CLNZ) Cultural Fund's objectives.

The Contestable Fund is part of CLNZ’s Cultural Fund, which derives revenue from CLNZ’s licensing activity in New Zealand. The Cultural Fund supports people and projects that encourage the development of current and future writers, publishers, and educators, to help grow the sector.

The diverse range of applications this year demonstrates the current breadth of publishing and writing projects from communities all over Aotearoa.

There were a total of 59 applications received, covering a wide range of topics and subjects, with funding contributions made towards the following 15 projects, totalling $75,000.

Congratulations to the following recipients:

Moa Press

Publishing project: Airana Ngarewa short story collection (title TBC) – granted $3500

Writing project: Arthurs Memoirs and Legacy – granted $6000

Writing and publishing project: Resources for drama in education – granted $8000

Writing and publishing project: New Zealand Railways at Night – granted $5,000

Publishing project: Hongi’s Hīkoi: A Trio of Travellers - two graphic novels – granted $10,000

Writing project: Bird of the Year: New Zealand's love affair with native birds – granted $5000

Literacy Festival: Small Press Fest – granted $2500

Writing and publishing project: Craccum Magazine – granted $5000

Writing and publishing project: Dear Uso – granted $7000

Publishing project: Pacific Islanders in Publishing – granted $4000

Writing and publishing project: Readers and Writers Akaroa fellowships – granted $5000

Publishing project: New Zealand Place Names book and online collaboration – granted $4500

Literacy Festival: Dunedin Writers & Readers Festival podcasts (2023) – granted $2490

Writing and Publishing project: Banjara – granted $2000

Writing and Publishing project: – granted $2000 Beyond Reality Media Writing and Publishing project: The Irrepressible Duncans Universe – granted $5000

Special thanks to our selection panel of Tony Fisk, Abby Aitcheson, Anne de Latour, and Kim Harris who made the following comments about this year’s diverse range of applications:

“It was exciting for the panel to see the high level of creativity and talent, which was certainly an added challenge for our decision-making process.” - Anne de Latour

“I was particularly pleased to see so many initiatives that sit decidedly outside of traditional, mainstream publishing – there’s room in this industry for more alternative, innovative ideas that uplift, empower, and amplify. It is a privilege to be on this panel and to gain some insight into the way Aotearoa publishing continues to evolve.” – Abby Aitcheson

“I was humbled to be asked to serve on this year’s panel but it was not an easy feat trying to narrow down a field of applications that represented people's passions, dreams, and taonga.Everyone's kaupapa was beautiful, and I thank each creative for sharing their treasure with us.” – Kim Harris

“This year's applicants were really creative, diverse and of a very high standard which made the judgingreally challenging and enjoyable.” – Tony Fisk

For more information about the successful recipient’s projects visit our website HERE

