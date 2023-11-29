Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Rail Industry Unveils Five-year Strategy For New Zealand

Wednesday, 29 November 2023, 11:49 am
Press Release: Australasian Railway Association

The Australasian Railway Association (ARA) has released its five-year strategic plan to foster a productive, efficient and thriving New Zealand rail industry.

The Aotearoa Strategy 2023-2028 centres on five strategic objectives and complements the Government’s New Zealand Rail Plan 2021 and increased investment in both freight and passenger rail.

ARA CEO Caroline Wilkie said the Strategy brings industry together to collaborate on ways to increase rail’s share of the broader transport network.

“This Strategy will underpin efforts to promote the significant benefits rail has to offer the New Zealand community and economy and the important role it plays in the decarbonisation of transport,” Ms Wilkie said.

“The ARA is committed to working with the NZ Government and industry to increase use of freight and passenger rail by providing a deeper understanding of customer expectations and supporting reforms to improve the safety outcomes and regulatory environment for rail.”

The ARA launched the Strategy today at the New Zealand Rail Conference in Auckland.

The Strategy was developed following a strategic workshop held in June this year involving almost 40 leaders from across industry and government on how to better coordinate and unite the industry to improve the long-term future for rail.

“Like Australia, infrastructure resilience is key to a strong rail industry for the future, which is essential to meeting the country’s transport needs. We look forward to working with the NZ Government and industry to ensure that the infrastructure pipeline is fit for purpose and supports a sustainable local supply chain,” Ms Wilkie said.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“The Strategy will guide the development of an evidence base to support ongoing investment, highlighting the importance of infrastructure resilience, as well as look at ways to strengthen career pathways into rail, grow capability and improve diversity.”

The five strategic objectives under the Aotearoa Strategy are:

  • A compelling mode of choice for passenger and freight
  • Customer focused by providing safe, seamless and connected journeys
  • A recognised and valued contributor to transport decarbonisation
  • Strengthened industry with a clear infrastructure investment pipeline, balancing urban and regional requirements
  • An innovative and dynamic industry, supporting a growing, skilled, and diverse workforce

To support the Strategy, the ARA will establish a new committee for the New Zealand rail industry and conduct further research to highlight the significant benefits rail has to offer New Zealand, as well as explore the future skills, diversity, and capability requirements needed to support the local industry.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Australasian Railway Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
FMA: MAS To Pay $2.1M Penalty For Making False Representations

Following proceedings brought by the FMA, MAS has been ordered to pay a $2.1M penalty for making false and/or misleading representations to some customers. MAS admitted failing to correctly apply multi-policy discounts and no claims bonus discounts to some customers, failing to correctly apply inflation adjustments on some customer policies, and miscalculating benefit payments.More

IAG: Call On New Government To Prioritise Flood Resilience

The economic toll of our summer of storms continues to mount, with insurance payouts now topping $1B, second only to the Christchurch earthquakes. AMI, State, & NZI have released the latest Wild Weather Tracker, which reveals 51,000 claims for the North Island floods & Cyclone Gabrielle, of which 99% (motor), 97% (contents), and 93% (home) of claims have now been settled. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 