Ready To Roll: Foodstuffs Partners With Paneton To Supply Ready-made Pastry After Edmonds Exit

Foodstuffs North Island supermarkets have added a French touch to Kiwi baking, with much-loved bakery Paneton now supplying a new pastry range in 100 of its stores.

The partnership comes as a relief to many of the nation’s home bakers after the exit of Edmonds, who discontinued its long-running pastry range earlier this year.

Foodstuffs North Island PAK’nSAVE, New World and Four Square supermarkets now carry the new range with plans to extend into more Foodstuffs North Island stores, as well as launch in Foodstuffs South Island stores early next year.

Foodstuffs North Island Category Manager for Baking Liam Wilson says the organisation has been on the search for a replacement for some time now, looking for a brand that New Zealanders will love.

“Not only is Paneton’s pastry range delicious, but it’s also a natural extension to the frozen pastries and breads that we already carry and are very popular with our customers.

“We know how much this means to Paneton and its wonderful to see the range on shelves in time for the Christmas season,” he says.

Paneton has French origins and is a New Zealand family-owned manufacturer having worked with Foodstuffs for more than 15 years. Paneton will continue to supply its award-winning butter puff pastry adding a new range of ready-made sheets, including sweet shortcrust, flaky puff and flaky block pastry.

Paneton’s General Manager, Thibault Beaujot, says that the opportunity to be the branded supplier for ready-made pastry is transformational for the organisation.

“We were delighted to hear about the partnership and have the opportunity to bring a quality New Zealand made product and a touch of French savoir faire to New Zealand home bakers. Our hope is that New Zealanders will enjoy creating delicious pastry masterpieces for all occasions,” he says.

