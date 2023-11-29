Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Ready To Roll: Foodstuffs Partners With Paneton To Supply Ready-made Pastry After Edmonds Exit

Wednesday, 29 November 2023, 12:11 pm
Press Release: Foodstuffs NZ

Foodstuffs North Island supermarkets have added a French touch to Kiwi baking, with much-loved bakery Paneton now supplying a new pastry range in 100 of its stores.

The partnership comes as a relief to many of the nation’s home bakers after the exit of Edmonds, who discontinued its long-running pastry range earlier this year.

Foodstuffs North Island PAK’nSAVE, New World and Four Square supermarkets now carry the new range with plans to extend into more Foodstuffs North Island stores, as well as launch in Foodstuffs South Island stores early next year.

Foodstuffs North Island Category Manager for Baking Liam Wilson says the organisation has been on the search for a replacement for some time now, looking for a brand that New Zealanders will love.

“Not only is Paneton’s pastry range delicious, but it’s also a natural extension to the frozen pastries and breads that we already carry and are very popular with our customers.

“We know how much this means to Paneton and its wonderful to see the range on shelves in time for the Christmas season,” he says.

Paneton has French origins and is a New Zealand family-owned manufacturer having worked with Foodstuffs for more than 15 years. Paneton will continue to supply its award-winning butter puff pastry adding a new range of ready-made sheets, including sweet shortcrust, flaky puff and flaky block pastry.

Paneton’s General Manager, Thibault Beaujot, says that the opportunity to be the branded supplier for ready-made pastry is transformational for the organisation.

“We were delighted to hear about the partnership and have the opportunity to bring a quality New Zealand made product and a touch of French savoir faire to New Zealand home bakers. Our hope is that New Zealanders will enjoy creating delicious pastry masterpieces for all occasions,” he says.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Foodstuffs NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
FMA: MAS To Pay $2.1M Penalty For Making False Representations

Following proceedings brought by the FMA, MAS has been ordered to pay a $2.1M penalty for making false and/or misleading representations to some customers. MAS admitted failing to correctly apply multi-policy discounts and no claims bonus discounts to some customers, failing to correctly apply inflation adjustments on some customer policies, and miscalculating benefit payments.More

IAG: Call On New Government To Prioritise Flood Resilience

The economic toll of our summer of storms continues to mount, with insurance payouts now topping $1B, second only to the Christchurch earthquakes. AMI, State, & NZI have released the latest Wild Weather Tracker, which reveals 51,000 claims for the North Island floods & Cyclone Gabrielle, of which 99% (motor), 97% (contents), and 93% (home) of claims have now been settled. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 