Airways To Deliver TotalControl Simulator Solution For Croatia Control

Wednesday, 29 November 2023, 12:51 pm
Press Release: Airways International

Airways International, a global leader in air traffic control simulation has been selected by Croatia Control to deliver a TotalControl tower simulation solution, for use by Croatian air traffic controllers.

Airways International and Croatia Control have signed a contract for delivery of a 270-degree TotalControl tower simulator, following a competitive contract tender process.

The tower simulator to be installed in Croatia Control’s Zagreb facilities will include two controller positions, two pseudo pilot positions and an instructor position. The development of 10 custom aerodromes simulating Croatian airports where air traffic controllers operate is also included. TotalControl’s leading-edge TrueView graphics technology will provide an unparalleled, life-like tower experience.

Airways International CEO Sharon Cooke says, “We’re delighted to be chosen by Croatia Control to supply and install a TotalControl simulator into their operations. We look forward to working with Croatia Control to deliver this solution, in turn enhancing their training capabilities for air traffic control operations throughout Croatia.”

Croatia Control Director General Mario Kunovec-Varga says: “Airways International's offer was selected as the best in an international public tender. We look forward to this major technological advancement.”

Onsite installation of the TotalControl simulator in Zagreb will commence in early 2024, with installation and commissioning expected to be complete by May 2024.

Airways’ TotalControl is one of the most realistic and flexible simulation platforms on the global market, with real-world tower graphics that take advantage of terrain mapping data, photo-realistic 3D rendered models and TotalControl’s leading-edge TrueView technology. TotalControl simulators vary in size and complexity, from desktop mobile simulators to free-standing 360-degree tower simulators with very large screens.

There are more than 70 TotalControl simulators in use across the world – recent tower simulator deployments have occurred in Asia and Europe.

