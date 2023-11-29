Urgency And Innovation Drive Hire Staff To Success With 834% Growth Despite Challenging Job Market

Award-winning recruitment agency Hire Staff continues to move up the Deloitte Fast 50 index and is now sitting in 2nd place, also winning the National Fastest Growing Service Business for the second year in a row.

At the Deloitte Fast 50 awards last weekend, the company, which has branches in both Auckland and Wellington, confirmed a growth of 834% over the past year, despite New Zealand’s employment market slowing.

Owners Cat and Jonny Peters admitted they currently had more candidates with less jobs available, and were hoping to accelerate its growth when the new National Government brought the back 90-day trial periods, allowing greater flexibility in hiring and employee evaluations.

Starting the business in 2019 and specialising in the construction industry, the company turned over $22 million in its 2023 year, up from $1.3 million in 2020.

Hire Staff provides temporary and permanent staff to the trades, construction, warehousing and logistics sectors, as well as civil engineering and most recently the corporate industry as well.

Cat said recruitment was a very competitive industry, but they had found a way to streamline their internal processes with the help of technology, to make their systems robust, as well as using digital channels to promote themselves efficiently.

Urgency was one of the main values of the company, and it featured in everything they do.

Describing their company as the ‘McDonalds of recruitment,’ employees could literally fill in a form and be out the next day in the workplace earning a living - “like a drive-through for jobs.”

Hire Staff employed a range of people to help with recruitment - from ex-flight attendants to roofers, who understood the pressures of both finding work, and for employers, looking for decent staff.

“Our staff all have one thing in common and that’s a drive in their hunger to do well.”

A strong induction process, good rewards and recognition system and just “sticking to our knitting,” was another driver in their success.

“We haven’t deviated from what we know. We definitely don’t think we had all the answers at the beginning, but the business model was there right from the start.”

The company was looking at expanding more into the regions as its company continued to grow, but Auckland made up the bulk of their clientele.

