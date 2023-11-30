Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
New LawFuel Survey Reveals Progressive Trends In Gender Equality Among New Zealand Law Firms

Thursday, 30 November 2023, 12:36 pm
Press Release: LawFuel

The latest annual survey by LawFuel, New Zealand's leading legal news network, reveals significant progress in gender representation within the New Zealand legal sector, as detailed in their comprehensive report "Women In New Zealand Law – The 2023 Stats."

Key Findings:

  • Major law firms are seeing more women as equity partners, but the increase still sees women at around one-third of the total partners
  • More women are leading the major law firms than ever before
  • Women now represent over 54% of the more than 15,500 lawyers in New Zealand.
  • Despite these advances, challenges persist in achieving gender parity in partnership roles within law firms.

The survey highlights commendable improvements in major law firms, with Chapman Tripp showing the largest increase in female partners. Firms like Wynn Williams, DLA Piper, and Anderson Lloyd are also making notable strides towards gender balance.

Furthermore, the presence of women in leadership roles has been on the rise, with several top law firms appointing women as firm leaders, signaling a positive change in the industry.

LawFuel's survey underscores the evolving landscape of the legal profession in New Zealand, where the journey towards gender equality is ongoing. While there are areas needing improvement, the current trends indicate a promising future.

For a detailed analysis and more insights, read the full report on LawFuel's website: https://www.lawfuel.com/the-2023-lawfuel-gender-survey-of-new-zealand-law-firms/

About LawFuel: LawFuel is one of the Internet’s first online law news sites, founded in New Zealand in 2001 and reaching an audience of lawyers in not only New Zealand, but the United States, United Kingdom and Australia.

LawFuel is New Zealand's premier legal news network, providing the latest in legal industry news, insights, and analysis.

FMA: MAS To Pay $2.1M Penalty For Making False Representations

Following proceedings brought by the FMA, MAS has been ordered to pay a $2.1M penalty for making false and/or misleading representations to some customers. MAS admitted failing to correctly apply multi-policy discounts and no claims bonus discounts to some customers, failing to correctly apply inflation adjustments on some customer policies, and miscalculating benefit payments.More

IAG: Call On New Government To Prioritise Flood Resilience

The economic toll of our summer of storms continues to mount, with insurance payouts now topping $1B, second only to the Christchurch earthquakes. AMI, State, & NZI have released the latest Wild Weather Tracker, which reveals 51,000 claims for the North Island floods & Cyclone Gabrielle, of which 99% (motor), 97% (contents), and 93% (home) of claims have now been settled. More

