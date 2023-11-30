New LawFuel Survey Reveals Progressive Trends In Gender Equality Among New Zealand Law Firms

The latest annual survey by LawFuel, New Zealand's leading legal news network, reveals significant progress in gender representation within the New Zealand legal sector, as detailed in their comprehensive report "Women In New Zealand Law – The 2023 Stats."

Key Findings:

Major law firms are seeing more women as equity partners, but the increase still sees women at around one-third of the total partners

More women are leading the major law firms than ever before

Women now represent over 54% of the more than 15,500 lawyers in New Zealand.

Despite these advances, challenges persist in achieving gender parity in partnership roles within law firms.

The survey highlights commendable improvements in major law firms, with Chapman Tripp showing the largest increase in female partners. Firms like Wynn Williams, DLA Piper, and Anderson Lloyd are also making notable strides towards gender balance.

Furthermore, the presence of women in leadership roles has been on the rise, with several top law firms appointing women as firm leaders, signaling a positive change in the industry.

LawFuel's survey underscores the evolving landscape of the legal profession in New Zealand, where the journey towards gender equality is ongoing. While there are areas needing improvement, the current trends indicate a promising future.

For a detailed analysis and more insights, read the full report on LawFuel's website: https://www.lawfuel.com/the-2023-lawfuel-gender-survey-of-new-zealand-law-firms/

