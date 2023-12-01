Excellence Rewarded: NZ Compare Reveals The Cream Of The Crop In Broadband, Mobile, And Energy Services In 2023
Last night saw a raft of almost 300 industry professionals from the Telecoms and Energy sectors gather in Auckland for the NZ Compare Awards 2023. The event, held at the stunning Hunua Rooms in the Aotea Centre, was skillfully hosted by Mike McRoberts and generously supported by gold sponsors Movinghub and Ambit.
Recognizing and celebrating excellence in the New Zealand broadband, mobile, and energy sectors, the NZ Compare Awards are now in their seventh year and continue to grow alongside these important industries. Operating a number of consumer advocate websites, NZ Compare provides free-to-use tools enabling consumers to compare a wide range of services, from mobile plans and broadband providers to power plans. Additionally, their PriceMe website empowers consumers to make informed purchasing decisions for products like dishwashers, air fryers, and gaming consoles by finding the best prices on the market.
In the midst of the current economic climate, the NZ Compare Awards take on heightened significance as a beacon of recognition for excellence in the broadband, mobile, and energy sectors in New Zealand. Commenting on the awards, NZ Compare CEO Gavin Male said, "The economic challenges facing households demand a heightened awareness of alternative providers and options, making these awards a vital platform to spotlight those who excel in providing value and service to consumers. As households grapple with financial constraints, the NZ Compare and these Awards play a crucial role in shedding light on alternative choices, fostering healthy competition, and ultimately empowering consumers to make informed decisions about their essential services."
Male continued, "It was fantastic to see another year of record entries across more than 20 categories and they came from a huge range of organisaitions, from big brand providers like Contact, 2degrees and Electric Kiwi through to smaller regional companies like Primo, Quic and Ultimate Broadband.
The night was dominated by 2degrees, winning 6 awards overall including the Supreme Champion of the night.
Now more than ever, NZ Compare is positioned at the forefront of advocacy for consumers in New Zealand. By acknowledging and celebrating outstanding performance in the broadband, mobile, and energy sectors, the company and these awards serve as a catalyst for raising awareness of the diverse range of options available to households. The NZ Compare Awards underscore the importance of not only celebrating achievement but also championing the availability of alternatives, ensuring that consumers are well-informed and equipped to navigate the complexities of the current economic landscape.
Congratulations to all the NZ Compare Award winners for 2023. The winners are highlighted below and you can view the full book of the night online here including judges’ comments.
The 2023 NZ Compare Awards Winners are:
BROADBAND AWARDS
Best Rural Service Provider - sponsored by The Interpreters
Ultimate Broadband - WINNER
Best Value Broadband Provider - sponsored by Tuatahi First Fibre
Contact - WINNER
Best Digital Innovation - sponsored by Social Good
Megatel - WINNER
Best Wireless Service Provider - sponsored by Go Wireless NZ
Primo - WINNER
Best Bundled Plan - sponsored by Movinghub
Contact - WINNER
Best Fibre Broadband Provider - sponsored by Northpower Fibre
2degrees - WINNER
Best Business Broadband Provider - sponsored by PERKS
Now - WINNER
Best Customer Support - Broadband - sponsored by Enable
Now - WINNER
People’s Choice Award - Broadband - sponsored by TUANZ
Voyager - WINNER
Broadband Provider of the Year - sponsored by Chorus
Now - WINNER
POWER AWARDS
Best Value Energy Provider - sponsored by Counties Energy
Megatel - WINNER
Best Energy Innovation - sponsored by Excel Sales
Electric Kiwi - WINNER
Best Customer Support - Power - sponsored by Ambit.ai
Contact - WINNER
People’s Choice Award - Power - sponsored by realestate.co.nz
Flick Electric - WINNER
Power Provider of the Year - sponsored by Power Compare
Contact - WINNER
MOBILE AWARDS
Best Value Mobile Provider - sponsored by Mobile Compare
MyRepublic (now known as Rocket Mobile) - WINNER
Best Network for Business - sponsored by ACN
2degrees - WINNER
Best Customer Support - Mobile - sponsored by Botica Butler Raudon
2degrees - WINNER
People’s Choice Award - Mobile - sponsored by Stuff
2degrees - WINNER
Mobile Provider of the Year - sponsored by Kānuka Wellbeing & Leadership
2degrees - WINNER
SUPREME AWARDS
Making a Difference - sponsored by Neighbourly
Digital Future Aotearoa - WINNER
Supreme Champion - sponsored by NZ Compare
2degrees - WINNER