EVANZ Awards For Te Pae Christchurch Convention Centre

Te Pae Christchurch Convention Centre is honoured to have won two awards at the at the recent Entertainment Venues Association of New Zealand (EVANZ) Awards Dinner held in Dunedin. Te Pae Christchurch was awarded Medium Venue of the Year and Te Pae Christchurch Food and Beverage Operations Manager, Marzena Orlecka was awarded the EVANZ ‘Rising Star of the Year’.



Te Pae Christchurch General Manager Ross Steele said he is incredibly proud of these awards. “Te Pae Christchurch has made a significant impact in a short space of time thanks to our people, our community and our clients.”

The judges said "Te Pae Christchurch’s venue entry demonstrated clear strategic priorities including client success, business optimisation and innovation. It clearly expressed the value placed in its people and its role as a custodian of community and sustainability."

Director of Event Services, Nicolette Elia accepted the Medium Venue of the Year Award and paid tribute to the Te Pae team. “I am immensely proud and honoured to accept this award on behalf of Te Pae Christchurch. We couldn’t have won this award without the Te Pae team’s hard work, commitment towards achieving our vision, and passion to deliver the best experience for our clients.”

The EVANZ Rising Star, Marzena Orlecka was honoured to receive her award, “It was so unexpected, especially with such strong nominees. I could not have achieved this accolade without the support of the wonderful Te Pae Christchurch team.”

Marzena leads a large Food and Beverage department, which manages the venue’s food service and logistics. She has quickly risen through the ranks due to her positive professional attitude, high quality standards and values of manaakitanga.

“In my many years of international experience, Marzena stands out as one of the hardest working individuals I have ever met. Marzena demonstrates exceptional leadership qualities and her focus on delivering a world-class culinary experience is remarkable,” Director of Culinary Services, Darren Tait said.

EVANZ General Manager Sally-Anne Coates said: "Today’s rising stars will one day lead our industry. The judges were very impressed with Marzena – clearly she is a highly valued member of the Te Pae team. The submission was full of examples highlighting her achievements and commitment to customer satisfaction."

Te Pae Christchurch congratulates all EVANZ awards finalists for their amazing contribution to the New Zealand venue industry.

Date: 1 December 2023

About Te Pae Christchurch Convention Centre

Te Pae Christchurch Convention Centre is a crown-led major anchor project for the regeneration of Christchurch delivered by Rau Paenga Limited and is proudly managed by ASM Global. Te Pae Christchurch has capacity to host up to 2,000 delegates for a variety of national and international events. It features world-class purpose-built facilities including a 1,400-seat auditorium, 2,800 square metres of exhibition space and 24 meeting rooms. For more information visit tepae.co.nz

About ASM Global

ASM Global is the world’s leading producer of entertainment experiences. It is the global leader in venue and event strategy and management—delivering locally tailored solutions and cutting-edge technologies to achieve maximum results for venue owners. The company’s elite venue network spans five continents, with a portfolio of more than 350 of the world’s most prestigious arenas, stadiums, performing arts venues, and convention and exhibition centers, including McCormick Place Chicago; Moscone Center San Francisco; ICC Sydney Australia; Olympia London; Shenzhen World China; and P&J Live in Aberdeen, U.K.

Visit asmglobal.com

ASM GLOBAL (ASIA PACIFIC)

From its Asia Pacific regional headquarters in Brisbane, Australia, ASM Global operates a network of venues that includes:

Entertainment and Sports Arenas - Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney; RAC Arena, Perth; Brisbane Entertainment Centre; Newcastle Entertainment Centre; Aware Super Theatre at ICC Sydney; BCEC Great Hall, Brisbane; Cairns Arena: Bangkok Arena and EM Live Theatre, Bangkok (under development), Coca Cola Arena, Dubai; Kai Tak Sports Park Indoor Arena (under construction), Hong Kong; Axiata Arena, Kuala Lumpur; and Jeddah Arena, Saudi Arabia (under development),

Live Performance Theatres - Brisbane, Cairns, Darwin, Sydney, Kuala Lumpur, and Bahrain,

Convention & Exhibition Centres - Brisbane, Cairns, Darwin, Newcastle, Sydney, Christchurch, Kuala Lumpur, Shenzhen, Bahrain (under construction), and Jeddah (under development), and;

Stadiums - Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, National Stadium Bukit Jalil in Kuala Lumpur, Kai Tak Sports Park Main Stadium, Hong Kong (under construction) and a significant ownership of VenuesLive, the operator of Stadium Australia, Sydney; CommBank Stadium, Parramatta; Optus Stadium, Perth and service provider to WIN Stadium, Wollongong; McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle; Netstrata Jubilee Stadium, Sydney; and Central Coast Stadium, Gosford.

For more information, visit asmglobal.com

