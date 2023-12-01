Pharmac Making Progress On Action Plan To Enhance Organisational Culture

Pharmac is making progress to enhance the organisational culture with all immediate tasks in the action plan either completed or underway.

Pharmac's chief executive and senior leadership team provided an update on the implementation of the action plan to enhance organisational culture at the Board's monthly meeting today.

The Board paper has been proactively published and is available on the Pharmac website.

"The Board is confident that Pharmac is making progress to enhance its organisational culture while remaining focused on delivering high quality work to benefit all New Zealanders,” says Interim Board Chair Peter Bramley.

Immediate actions included updating Pharmac's induction for all new staff and external advisors to ensure a stronger focus on the responsibilities of public servants.

Engaging effectively with clinicians, patient groups and a wide range of health sector partners is an important part of Pharmac's work. An engagement strategy was endsored by the Board today. An implementation plan will be developed to support more meaningful and emphathetic engagement with stakeholders.

The Board will receive the next update on the action plan to enhance organisational culture at its next meeting in February 2024, and the update will be proactively released on Pharmac’s website.

