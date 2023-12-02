Bell Gully’s Climate Change Practice Named In Legal 500’s Green Guide Asia Pacific 2024

1 December 2023

Bell Gully has again been recognised as a leading law firm for climate change advice in the Asia Pacific region, having been named in the Legal 500’s Asia Pacific Green Guide 2024.

The guide was first introduced last year to explore the legal sector’s contribution to a green transition through a focus on overall engagement with sustainability, in a firm’s own best practices and initiatives as well as their work for clients. Bell Gully was named in the inaugural edition.

The latest edition of the Legal 500’s Asia Pacific Green Guide said Bell Gully is “at the forefront of the green transition” in New Zealand, highlighting work advising on major emissions reduction projects. It also pointed to the firm’s regular reports focused on transition and environmental challenges, and publications highlighting developments in areas such as greenwashing and offshore wind developments. “The team regularly demonstrates its expertise in sustainability matters beyond its work for clients,” it said.

“We welcome this recognition of the work we are doing for our clients at a time of significant change,” said Bell Gully partner Natasha Garvan, who heads Bell Gully’s environment and planning practice and was named in the guide.

She said responding to climate change is a high priority for many companies but the challenge has increased as climate-related work has emerged across a wide range of areas in recent years. “Our own practice has adapted and expanded to advise on areas like greenwashing and climate-related litigation, as well as the coming challenges around adaptation,” she said. “It’s great to see the team’s work continues to be acknowledged.”

Bell Gully has been at the forefront of climate change legal work for over 20 years, and is the only New Zealand law firm with a climate change practice ranked in the most recent edition of Chambers Asia Pacific.

