Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Scrapping Onslow A Welcome Move

Sunday, 3 December 2023, 2:31 pm
Press Release: Energy Resources Aotearoa

New Zealand’s energy sector has welcomed the announcement that new Energy Minister Hon Simeon Brown has scrapped the controversial $16 billion Lake Onslow pumped hydro scheme. Cancelling the project will give firms the confidence to construct the assets needed to power our low-emissions future.

Energy Resources Aotearoa Chief Executive John Carnegie says:

"We are thrilled that the new Energy Minister has instructed officials to can the project. It will provide the energy sector with greater certainty and make private sector investment in more generation, including in desperately needed fast-start gas peakers, likelier now that this expensive handbrake has been removed.

"The prospect of Lake Onslow going ahead cast a long shadow over New Zealand’s energy sector. The threat of the government entering the market at such a scale made investment in renewable electricity generation, natural gas, and renewable gases more difficult. Fuel and technology diversity, energy security and system resilience was imperilled as a result.

"Progress on climate action should not trade off keeping the lights on for all Kiwis."

Carnegie says that evidence from overseas projects show that Lake Onslow could have easily become an expensive boondoggle for taxpayers.

"The Lake Onslow pumped hydro scheme was an expensive waste of money for a project that likely would not have delivered the touted benefits. In Australia, the Snowy 2.0 pumped hydro scheme has been plagued with such horrendous cost overruns that consumers will face higher electricity bills once it’s completed as the project tries to claw back some cash.

"We are glad to see that New Zealand has escaped a similar fate and commend the Minister for taking decisive action."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Energy Resources Aotearoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
FMA: MAS To Pay $2.1M Penalty For Making False Representations

Following proceedings brought by the FMA, MAS has been ordered to pay a $2.1M penalty for making false and/or misleading representations to some customers. MAS admitted failing to correctly apply multi-policy discounts and no claims bonus discounts to some customers, failing to correctly apply inflation adjustments on some customer policies, and miscalculating benefit payments.More

IAG: Call On New Government To Prioritise Flood Resilience

The economic toll of our summer of storms continues to mount, with insurance payouts now topping $1B, second only to the Christchurch earthquakes. AMI, State, & NZI have released the latest Wild Weather Tracker, which reveals 51,000 claims for the North Island floods & Cyclone Gabrielle, of which 99% (motor), 97% (contents), and 93% (home) of claims have now been settled. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 