Designworks NZ Strengthens Senior Leadership With Appointment Of New Managing Partner

Wednesday, 6 December 2023, 10:07 am
Press Release: Designworks NZ

Auckland, December 6, 2023: New Zealand’s foremost brand design agency Designworks (part of the Ogilvy NZ network) has strengthened its senior leadership, appointing Joanne Reid as Managing Partner. Reid joins Designworks from TRA where she was Head of Client Service.

Group Managing Director Ogilvy NZ, Steve Kane, says Reid brings strong client-side experience, having held a range of senior roles at Fonterra, Air New Zealand, and Tourism New Zealand. Tasked with overseeing the agency’s talented client service team, she will work with the agency’s enviable client list on translating business strategies into powerful brand strategies, backed up by award-winning creative.

Kane said of her appointment: “Jo is a brilliant and strategic thinker who understands the challenges brands are facing having spent time both client and agency side. I had the pleasure of working with Jo when she was at Fonterra and she’s worked with Mike and Jef for many years when she was at Air NZ. She’s an empathetic and measured marketer whose leadership style will be well suited to the Designworks whanau.”

Reid said of joining Designworks: “I’ve long admired the work that Designworks has produced for some of the country’s most outstanding brands, and am excited at the prospect of guiding the team through what continues to be challenging market conditions. It’s a privilege to join such a talented team and I look forward to working with Steve, Jef, Mike and Anzac to lead the next evolution of Designworks as we continue to deliver beautifully crafted work for our clients.”

Reid’s appointment is effective immediately.

Designworks is part of the Ogilvy ANZ network. Visit https://designworks.com and https://www.ogilvy.co.nz/ for more information.

