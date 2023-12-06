Recorded Music Thanks Chris Caddick For His Years Of Service

Recorded Music NZ is today thanking Chris Caddick for his years of service to the organisation, as he retires as Chairperson of the Board after 10 years in the position.

Chris became Chair of the Recorded Music NZ Board in 2013, when the previous associations RIANZ and PPNZ merged to form a new entity. Prior to that he was Managing Director of RIANZ, between 2011 and 2013.

Chris is a highly respected figure in the Aotearoa music industry, having served in various roles since he started out in 1978. He has worked in music retail and tour management, and held several positions at EMI NZ, culminating in his 8-year tenure as Managing Director. After leaving EMI, Chris completed influential reports on music funding for NZ On Air, and the preservation of recordings for the Alexander Turnbull Library. Chris is a strong believer in the value of recorded music, in particular music made by New Zealanders. He has been part of the AudioCulture team since its inception.

Notably, during his time as Recorded Music Chair Chris developed and led the Tied to the Tracks project that was instrumental in digitising an enormous amount of NZ music and making it publicly available. Much of this music had never been made available digitally and was in danger of being lost to time. Chris made it his mission to meet with the artists involved in the project, listening to their stories and reminding them of their contribution to the rich musical history of Aotearoa. Chris is personally responsible for protecting thousands of NZ songs from disappearing forever.

Speaking on behalf of the Recorded Music NZ Board, Threshold Director and Chairman of Universal Music NZ Adam Holt says:

“Chris’s remarkable 45-year career in the New Zealand music industry will be remembered by the incredible difference he has made to so many people. In his roles at Recorded Music, especially as Chair, he has always been resolutely focused on building a better future without ever forgetting to honour the rich history of artists whose talent built the music industry we are so proud of today.

"Chris’s passion for music and his care for our artists has been a constant inspiration to all of us who have been privileged to work alongside him. We’re going to miss Chris dearly, but he leaves behind a legacy that will truly endure. Thank you for everything Chris.”

Asked to reflect on his time at Recorded Music, Chris has shared the following:

“It has been a great honour to chair Recorded Music NZ over the last 10 years. I am very proud of the progress made by the organisation during that time in protecting, promoting and preserving the recorded music that gives all New Zealanders such pleasure. Additionally, Recorded Music has delivered ever increasing payouts to our artists and right holders, those who create and invest in recorded music. It has been my great fortune that my tenure coincided with that of talented management and dedicated staff, and committed and focused Board members. I thank all of them for making my job such a pleasure. I am confident the organisation is now well placed to meet the challenges of the future and I wish everyone the very best going forward.”

Chris’s tenure as Chairperson will end on 31 December 2023, with a new Chairperson to be appointed from 1 January 2024.

