Atrax Group Opens South Island Office Following MacWay Scales Merger

Wednesday, 6 December 2023, 10:16 am
Press Release: Atrax

New Zealand-owned Atrax Group – the largest manufacturer of industrial scales and supporting software solutions in the Southern Hemisphere – has established a South Island office and support centre following a merger with weighing and scale products company, MacWay Scales.

Trading as Atrax South Island Limited, the new branch office is based in the rapidly expanding satellite town of Rolleston, south-west of Christchurch. It is the result of a partnership between Atrax Group founder and managing director, Kevin Maurice, and Andrew McKenzie, owner and managing director of South Island-based weighing and scale products specialist MacWay Scales (MacWay), and now general manager of Atrax South Island.

MacWay offers industrial weighing and scale products, custom build solutions, repair service contracts, and trade calibrations. It also specialises in supporting marine motion-compensated weighing equipment and processing equipment for the fishing industry.

Internationally, Atrax Group designs, manufactures, integrates, and supports specialist weighing, measurement and related control systems for the airport and logistics industries. Locally, Weightrax, a division of Atrax Group, designs, manufactures, and installs end-to-end weighbridge automation solutions across New Zealand and Australia. It offers support and servicing for all the equipment and software it sells, plus trade calibrations and certifications.

“This is great news for existing clients of Atrax Group and MacWay,” Kevin Maurice says. “There are many synergies between the products and services we offer, and huge gains to be made in leveraging our combined manpower and expanded range of products and services.

“We are now able to better service and support our fast-growing Weightrax weighbridge automation client base across the South Island. This partnership cements our position as the leading weighbridge technology provider in New Zealand. It has also opened a new market for marine scales and equipment across New Zealand and Australia.

“Andrew and I have known each other for over 30 years and worked together before starting our own companies. The opportunity to establish Atrax South Island as a joint venture together is good business for us and good business for our clients,” Kevin Maurice said.

“For MacWay, this new Atrax South Island venture enables us to leverage a national support network, so our North Island clients can now get local service and support from top-class service technicians. Many of our clients, particularly in the fishing industry, operate from ports around New Zealand. Having a more extensive national support base means we can much more easily service and support these clients. We are also able to offer a wider range of weighing products and services, alongside our marine scales and processing equipment, with support, to our existing clients and prospective clients across New Zealand and Australia,” Andrew McKenzie said. “It’s a win-win situation for everyone – our teams, our clients and our prospective clients – and I’m very pleased to be on board.”

