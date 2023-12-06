Cloudland And TMG Join Forces To Enhance IT Services For Australasian Primary Healthcare And SME Markets

Leading IT platform and managed service providers Cloudland and TMG have announced their merger. While both brands will continue to operate under their established brand names, the collaboration between both parties promises to amplify services across New Zealand and Australia, especially within the healthcare and professional services sectors.

John Calland, Cloudland CEO, says that the merger is a true partnership where clients will benefit from the complementary strengths of the two providers, both with proven track records:

"Joining forces with TMG aligns with our mission to deliver unparalleled IT solutions. TMG’s impressive track record within the primary healthcare market complements our strengths, ensuring our clients benefit from an even wider spectrum of expertise.

“Clients and partners can anticipate a richer service offering and more collaborative expertise, upholding the gold standard both businesses are renowned for.”

Andre Ducrot, TMG CEO, says he sees the merger as a natural evolution for TMG:

“Together, TMG and Cloudland will be in a position to offer a wider range of services to our primary healthcare customers and even better regional coverage across New Zealand. We have a lot of similarities, including our comparable size, strong local community roots, and shareholders with considerable experience working in the primary healthcare sector. The two companies will complement one another well, and our customers will benefit as a consequence.”

The merger makes Ducrot and the existing Cloudland directors shareholders in the new entity, TMG Cloudland Group Limited. Oriens Capital, a Tauranga-based investment group, has also been welcomed as a shareholder. James Beale, the Oriens partner leading their participation in the merger, says Oriens believes that it will have a positive impact on both companies and their clients:

“We were inspired by the vision from the leaders of TMG and Cloudland, along with the high-performance cultures they’ve fostered. The merged business will be the market leader in the NZ primary healthcare platform market, with the best regional coverage by far to service existing and new clients. We see exciting prospects for continued growth in the healthcare and professional services IT markets.”

Community Living Trust, a Waikato-based provider of disability support services and a Cloudland shareholder, will continue as a shareholder in the merged entity. Trust CEO David Oldershaw says, “Our partnership as a shareholder and customer of Cloudland over the past year has already seen our organisation make significant advancements with our technology strategy. We look forward to further gains from Cloudland joining forces with TMG”

Cloudland and TMG will retain their current regional office locations in Hamilton, Whangarei, and Christchurch.

About Cloudland

Cloudland creates success for its clients through beautifully simple IT solutions. Cloudland helps businesses across New Zealand and Australia harness great technology with outstanding customer support by providing fit-for-purpose cloud technology services.

Cloudland has its own digital workspace that integrates with Microsoft 365, a simple and secure way for people to access their apps, documents, and other tools.

cloudland.co.nz

About TMG

Technology Management Group (TMG) is New Zealand's largest health IT provider, working to build robust and innovative solutions that help improve the health of New Zealand communities - e awhi ana kia hāpai ake te hauora o ngā hāpori o Aotearoa.

TMG offers tailor-made managed IT services to primary health providers. In addition to its enterprise-class hosting platform, TMG offers services such as VOIP phone solutions, managed print fleets, and email solutions.

E kawea ana kia tōtika ake te hauora mā te hangarau - delivering better health through technology.

tmg.nz

