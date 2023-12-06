Thrive Wānanga Empowers New Pakihi

Whakaterea Te Moemoeā - Be your own Boss

A transformative and empowering event took place for emerging pakihi/businesses at the end of November in Whanganui. Be Your Own Boss - Whakaterea Te Moemoeā, was a weekend long wānanga designed to empower aspiring entrepreneurs. This was delivered by Thrive Whanganui and made possible with funding from the J R McKenzie Trust. The workshop was hosted by Te Manu Atatū - Whanganui Māori Business Network at Te Tuinga (12/14 Drews Ave).

Designed by the Thrive Whanganui team to reflect the needs of the Whanganui, Ruapehu and Rangitīkei entrepreneurial community, Be Your Own Boss - Whakaterea Te Moemoeā provides a space where participants can explore, plan, and research their idea, enabling them to transform their business concepts into actionable next steps.

During the wānanga, participants delved into knowledge-sharing, self-discovery, and practical tools for business while also being pushed out of their comfort zones by confronting fears associated with whakamā or shyness.

“It’s been a pat on the back that we’re on the right track. It’s been so much fun which has made it easier to learn and learn more thoroughly than previous workshops I’ve taken,” said Edwin Peterson from Marton. Elise Goodge, the Programme and Partnerships Lead for Thrive Whanganui, shared, “our philosophy is to inject whakawhanaungatanga (relationships) and whakamana (empowerment) into all our workshops. Our experience is that most people’s biggest barrier to success is themselves. Self-belief and adequate support will make all the difference to someone starting out.”

Recognising the importance of ongoing support, in May this year Thrive Whanganui launched The Boss Book - Te Pukapuka Pāhi as a self-directed resource for entrepreneurs. Each participant received a complimentary copy of this pukapuka/book, ensuring a strong start and continued progress beyond the workshop. Copies are available to purchase from Paige’s Book Gallery on Guyton St as well as direct from Thrive, or can be loaned from Whanganui District Library.

Thrive are working towards delivering the Be Your Own Boss - Whakaterea Te Moemoeā Wānanga somewhere in the region again early in 2024. “We are currently looking for a host marae or organisation to partner with us for the next one,” Elise continues, “if you are interested in us bringing this workshop to your community please reach out.”

CAPTIONS:

Wānanga Group Photo Nov 2023

Thrive Team from Left; Maaki Tuatini, Elise Goodge, Petrina Clark, Briarlee Wasiolek

About Thrive:

Thrive Whanganui provides kaupapa-driven enterprise capability building services to help great ideas take-off, grow and scale. The team offers wrap around services to help those who want to achieve good in the world and make a real difference through business.

e: kiarora@thrivenow.org.nz

About J R McKenzie Trust:

The J R McKenzie Trust is a philanthropic family trust that has been grantmaking in Aotearoa New Zealand since 1940. Known for funding groups and initiatives that often struggle to get grants elsewhere, we distribute allocated funds through a variety of approaches and mechanisms to organisations that align with our vision of a socially just and inclusive Aotearoa New Zealand.

About Te Manu Atatū:

Te Manu Atatū Māori Business Network strives to support our Members in business growth and development. We empower our Members through networking, education, support, connection and celebration. We also encourage our Members to support each other by using their products and services. Nāu to rourou, nāku te rourou, ka ora ai te iwi, With your basket and my basket, we will sustain everyone.

