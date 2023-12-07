Easy Crypto Achieves A Hat Trick At Inaugural BlockchainNZ Awards With Three Business And Leadership Wins

New Zealand Easy Crypto, New Zealand’s largest non-custodial cryptocurrency exchange, was announced as the overall winner in three categories of the inaugural BlockchainNZ awards. The company won ‘BlockchainNZ & Web3NZ Web3 Business of the Year’; while Founder Janine Grainger was named ‘MinterEllisonRuddWatts Stand-Out Individual of the Year’ as well as ‘Hamilton Locke Entrepreneur of the Year’.

“We were honoured to be amongst such a strong group of nominees who are committed to the growth of the industry as New Zealand continues its journey to tap into the exponential economic potential of digital finance. Our accolades reinforce Easy Crypto’s commitment to innovation and excellence, paving the way for a strong presence in the global cryptocurrency landscape," comments Janine.

According to Alison Mackie, Executive Director of Blockchain NZ, “These awards represent a significant milestone in the maturity and potential of the local crypto industry. I couldn’t be more proud to be witnessing first hand the growth of the ecosystem in terms of innovation as well as diversity.”

Committed to innovation

For Easy Crypto, the ‘Business of the year’ and ‘Entrepreneur of the Year’ recognitions come off the back of last month’s launch of two new products aimed at addressing some of the biggest barriers to crypto adoption in New Zealand - volatility and complexity. The company’s NZ dollar backed stablecoin - called NZDD - offers a stable entry into the digital marketplace, marrying the trustworthiness of the New Zealand Dollar with all the benefits of blockchain. And to store the asset - Easy Crypto Wallet - a brand-new crypto wallet that offers one easy wallet for all your cryptocurrencies.

“The launch of two industry-shaping products was a proud moment for our team and one that we’re confident will continue to drive the even broader uptake of crypto,” explains Janine.

Committed to a fairer, more inclusive industry

Easy Crypto has a diverse client base in New Zealand — serving a significant number of women, minorities, non-urban communities and older customers.

Janine is the driving force behind Easy Crypto’s vision to enable ‘Crypto for Humans’. Her relentless focus on a user-centred approach that simplifies all aspects of the crypto experience and accelerates its adoption for everyone was brought to life this year through launch of the world’s first te reo Māori crypto platform. In addition, her tireless work within the industry to foster a secure, accessible crypto environment for global consumers also won her recognition as ‘IBM Most Inspiring Individual Award’ at the Hi-tech awards for 2023 ; and as one of ten winners of the NEAR Foundation’s Women in Web3 Changemakers award.

Founded in 2018, Easy Crypto has transacted over NZD$2.5 billion in total sales to date with offices in New Zealand, Australia and South Africa. The team consistently receives praise for their excellence in customer support, education and transparency. This has also seen them receive a 4.6 rating from Trustpilot.

Disclaimer: Crypto is volatile, carries risk and the value can go up and down. Past performance is not an indicator of future returns. Please do your own research.

