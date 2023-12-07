Gallagher Insurance Backs The New Zealand Open

The New Zealand Open is delighted to announce Gallagher Insurance as a new sponsor of the 103rd New Zealand Open presented by Sky Sport, set to be held between February 29 and March 3, 2024 at Millbrook Resort.

Gallagher Insurance, formerly known as Crombie Lockwood in New Zealand, has been helping kiwis protect what’s important to them for 45 years and is part of the world’s third largest insurance brokerage.

The company's core values of teamwork, integrity, inclusivity, respect and professional excellence align seamlessly with the New Zealand Open, making this collaboration a perfect match.

Gallagher has a long history of supporting New Zealand causes from charities through to premier sporting events.

"We are delighted to have Gallagher Insurance as part of the New Zealand Open. They have been helping kiwi’s with insurance advice for over four decades and it’s great to have them join our family of sponsors supporting the tournament,” said New Zealand Open Chairman John Hart.

“This partnership represents a shared commitment to excellence, and we look forward to working alongside Gallagher Insurance to elevate the tournament to new heights."

Gallagher Insurance Chief Executive, Carl O’Shea believes the collaboration with the New Zealand Open not only benefits the tournament but also underscores the importance of local community involvement.

“We’re really proud to partner with the New Zealand Open as the exclusive insurance provider to the event. The values found in professional golf align to the values we live by as a company and we’re looking forward to being on the ground supporting locally at this event” said O'Shea.

For more information about the New Zealand Open please visit nzopen.com and for more information on Gallagher Insurance please visit ajg.co.nz

