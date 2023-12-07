Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Gallagher Insurance Backs The New Zealand Open

Thursday, 7 December 2023, 12:09 pm
Press Release: Gallagher Insurance

The New Zealand Open is delighted to announce Gallagher Insurance as a new sponsor of the 103rd New Zealand Open presented by Sky Sport, set to be held between February 29 and March 3, 2024 at Millbrook Resort.

Gallagher Insurance, formerly known as Crombie Lockwood in New Zealand, has been helping kiwis protect what’s important to them for 45 years and is part of the world’s third largest insurance brokerage.

The company's core values of teamwork, integrity, inclusivity, respect and professional excellence align seamlessly with the New Zealand Open, making this collaboration a perfect match.

Gallagher has a long history of supporting New Zealand causes from charities through to premier sporting events.

"We are delighted to have Gallagher Insurance as part of the New Zealand Open. They have been helping kiwi’s with insurance advice for over four decades and it’s great to have them join our family of sponsors supporting the tournament,” said New Zealand Open Chairman John Hart.

“This partnership represents a shared commitment to excellence, and we look forward to working alongside Gallagher Insurance to elevate the tournament to new heights."

Gallagher Insurance Chief Executive, Carl O’Shea believes the collaboration with the New Zealand Open not only benefits the tournament but also underscores the importance of local community involvement.

“We’re really proud to partner with the New Zealand Open as the exclusive insurance provider to the event. The values found in professional golf align to the values we live by as a company and we’re looking forward to being on the ground supporting locally at this event” said O'Shea.

For more information about the New Zealand Open please visit nzopen.com and for more information on Gallagher Insurance please visit ajg.co.nz

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Gallagher Insurance on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
FMA: MAS To Pay $2.1M Penalty For Making False Representations

Following proceedings brought by the FMA, MAS has been ordered to pay a $2.1M penalty for making false and/or misleading representations to some customers. MAS admitted failing to correctly apply multi-policy discounts and no claims bonus discounts to some customers, failing to correctly apply inflation adjustments on some customer policies, and miscalculating benefit payments.More

IAG: Call On New Government To Prioritise Flood Resilience

The economic toll of our summer of storms continues to mount, with insurance payouts now topping $1B, second only to the Christchurch earthquakes. AMI, State, & NZI have released the latest Wild Weather Tracker, which reveals 51,000 claims for the North Island floods & Cyclone Gabrielle, of which 99% (motor), 97% (contents), and 93% (home) of claims have now been settled. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 