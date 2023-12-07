Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Judah Metu-Teaukura Crowned NZ Creator Of The Year 2023 AndPaaka Davis LIVE Creator Of The Year At The TikTok Awards

Thursday, 7 December 2023, 8:42 pm
Press Release: TikTok Company

With more than 2 million votes cast - other winners include Indy Clinton, the Matildas, Chris Olsen, Peach PRC, and the Reese Bros

Auckland, New Zealand - 7 December 2023 - Last night, the 2023 TikTok Awards, presented by CeraVe, took place at Sydney's Hordern Pavilion, bringing together the biggest viral trends, talented creators, and most talked-about TikTok moments of 2023.

TikTok handed out ten awards celebrating the incredible success creators have found on the platform. The first-ever NZ Creator of the Year 2023 award was taken out by Judah Metu-Teaukura and was presented by the 2022 For Good award winner, author and mental health advocate, Jazz Thornton. Fellow Kiwi and reo Māori advocate, Paaka Davis took the top prize for LIVE Creator of the Year 2023.

The prestigious title of TikTok Creator of the Year 2023 was taken out by the Queen of chaos and soon-to-be Mum of three, Indy Clinton. Everyone's (and Meghan Trainor's) bestie Chris Olsen was crowned International Creator of the Year, while the Australian CommBank Matildas were awarded Sport Creator of the Year.

The star-studded crowd of over 1,500 creators, VIPs and celebrities were entertained by an impressive line-up of talent and performers, including the hosts; Logie Award winner Tony Armstrong, fan-favourite media personality Abbie Chatfield and 2022 Creator of the Year, Kat Clark.

