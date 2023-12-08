Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
UK Pension Transfer Fund Manager I-Select Ltd Announces Change In Ownership

Friday, 8 December 2023, 9:44 am
Press Release: iSelect

Wellington, 1 December 2023. i-Select Limited, a licensed fund manager specialising in transferring and growing UK pensions in New Zealand, is excited to announce its acquisition by ARG Ltd. The acquisition marks a new chapter in i-Select's history, further strengthening its mission to offer tax-efficient pension or superannuation solutions to its members.

Members of the i-Select managed investment schemes are typically people who have worked in different countries during their careers who want to consolidate their financial affairs in the country where they intend to retire. Since 2012, i-Select has been a leader in the transfer of offshore pensions to New Zealand, including through the QROPS regime for UK pension transfers. Its expertise in navigating the tax and fund management regulations of both the UK and New Zealand has been pivotal to its success.

The business is operated by a skilled and experienced team located in Canterbury.

Chris Heffernan, Founder and CEO of i-Select, will continue to support the development of i-Select as Senior Technical Adviser, focusing on expanding the range of pension transfer solutions. "Our new structure opens up exciting avenues for growth and allows us to tackle a wider range of pension transfer challenges faced by our clients," said Heffernan.

Hugh Stevens, the former CEO of Smartshares Ltd, will be taking the helm as the new CEO of i-Select. Speaking about the acquisition, Stevens says: "i-Select's expertise and its meticulous approach to pension transfers is impressive. We will continue to work alongside financial advisers and their clients, ensuring the pension transfer process and ongoing investment management are simple, cost-effective, tax-efficient and flexible. Our goal is to make i-Select the obvious choice for advisers seeking a QROPS pension transfer solution for their clients. Together, we are better positioned to serve the needs of people who have spent part of their careers overseas and now want to simplify their finances." stated Stevens.

© Scoop Media

