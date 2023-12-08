Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Avanti Finance Completes First NZ ABS

Friday, 8 December 2023, 10:12 am
Press Release: Avanti

Avanti Finance Group has successfully completed its inaugural New Zealand auto loan asset-backed securities (ABS) issuance of $200m.

This issuance is on the back of a similar deal in Australia in August, with this issuance securitising loans from Avanti Finance subsidiary Branded Financial Services (NZ) Ltd.

“Having two successful ABS issuances, one on either side of the Tasman, within a matter of months is a testament to the growth in our auto lending portfolio and the confidence our investors have in us,” says Paul Jamieson, Group Treasurer.

“These issuances, alongside our five previous RMBS issuances are a key part of our funding strategy at Avanti. This recent ABS issuance also makes Avanti the first non-bank to issue both RMBS and ABS in the New Zealand market, reflecting the growth and diversity of the business.

"The investor support we receive assists us to continually improve and grow our business. On that front, we will soon be introducing product and system innovations that will further improve our service proposition for our dealers, brokers and, of course, customers.”

Find more from Avanti on InfoPages.
 
 
 
