September Filled Jobs Up 0.3 Percent



Filled jobs rose 0.3 percent (6,861 jobs) between the June and September 2023 quarters after adjusting for seasonal effects, according to data released by Stats NZ today.

“Annually filled jobs were up 3 percent for the year to September 2023, easing from the 3.7 percent seen in the June year,” business employment insights manager Sue Chapman said.

Increase in filled jobs, by age

The largest increase in filled jobs for the age groups was seen in the 30–44-year-olds making up 77 percent of the total annual increase in filled jobs.

The 35–39-year-olds, the largest age group, saw the biggest increase of 19,258 filled jobs (8.2 percent) in September 2023 when compared with the September 2022 quarter.

The second largest increase in filled jobs came in the 30–34-year age group, which increased 17,708 filled jobs (6.6 percent) from September 2022 to September 2023.

Filled jobs in the 40–44-year age band increased 14,381 (6.7 percent) from September 2022 to September 2023.

Visit our website to read this news story and information release and to download CSV files:



Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media