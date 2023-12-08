Forsyth Barr Wins Best New Zealand Investment Bank Award

Forsyth Barr has won the FinanceAsia Award for Best Investment Bank – New Zealand.

The annual FinanceAsia Awards recognise excellence across Asia’s financial markets and are determined by an Advisory Board of external experts supported by the FinanceAsia editorial team. This year, over 600 submissions were received across the various awards.

This is the third year running that Forsyth Barr has won this award which Head of Investment Banking, Guy Williams, says is an outstanding achievement and recognises the success the team has had across M&A, equity and debt capital markets.

Mr Williams says it was also pleasing to see our partners, Barrenjoey, win the Australian Award for Best Equity House.

Further details on the award winners and judges’ comments will be published in the February issue of the FinanceAsia magazine.

